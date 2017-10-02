Deputy and 2 Others in OCSD Family Injured in Las Vegas Massacre

EXPAND Nick Bockelman/OC Weekly

UPDATE, OCT. 2, 9:53 A.M.: An off-duty Newport Beach police officer and another city staff member are also among the injured in Sunday night's Las Vegas massacre, according to the City of Newport Beach.

"We are relieved to report that–in both cases–the injuries sustained are not life-threatening," reads a statement from Jennifer Manzella, the Newport Beach Police Department public information officer. "Our thoughts are with everyone involved in last night’s incident, including the family and loved ones affected by this tragedy, and law enforcement, other first responders, and medical staff who work tirelessly to preserve life."

ORIGINAL POST, OCT. 2, 9:28 A.M.: An Orange County sheriff's deputy and two family members of other department personnel were injured by gunfire in Sunday night's Las Vegas shooting that, at the last toll, left 58 people dead and more than 500 wounded.

"They all sustained non-life threatening injuries," says the sheriff department of the injured associated with that agency. "The sheriff's department continues to monitor the situation and the condition of our employee and the family members of our employees."

In an update to the local media, Undersheriff Dan Barnes said the unidentified deputy was wounded in the abdomen and that the family members sustained injuries to their hands or feet.

"We continue to pray for the victims, the injured and all impacted by this horrific tragedy," continues the OCSD statement. "We also keep in mind the first responders who continue to work the scene and tend to the victims."

Stephen Paddock of Mesquite, Nevada, shot into a crowd of about 22,000 enjoying the Route 91 Harvest country music festival. Paddock had reportedly checked into the Mandalay Bay hotel on Thursday and spent some days gambling before firing on the concert from his room on the 32nd floor, which was stocked with 10 rifles and loads of ammo.

No motive for the massacre is known. The Islamic State claimed responsibility, saying had recently converted to Islam, but the FBI disputed that. "We have determined, to this point, no connection with an international terrorist group," said Aaron Rouse, an FBI special agent.

Law enforcement searched Paddock's home in a Mesquite retirement community for clues, and his ex-wife in Cerritos was questioned but she reportedly had little contact with him since their divorce 27 years ago.

The incident prompted Orange County District Attorney Tony Rackauckas to cancel a news conference scheduled for today regarding his agency's investigation into the fatal shooting of Michael Anthony Perez by an Orange police officer.

"The Orange County District Attorney's office is united in our support for the people of Las Vegas, and all Americans, since this was an evil perpetrated on all of us," the DA says in a statement. "Our hearts go out to the victims and their families."

The news conference will be rescheduled for a later date, the agency adds.

