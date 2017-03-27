233 Years for Rapist Parolee, 12 Years for Fake Surfer Boy Who Lured Girls Ages 12-16

Jay Brockman

A parolee was recently sentenced to 233 years in prison for kidnapping, raping and pimping a woman while he was wearing a GPS monitoring device.

I wonder what percentage 12 years would be from 233? (No one told me there would be math with this job). The dirty dozen term was earned by a former Boeing IT professional for posing as a surfer boy to contact underage girls through social media with the intent of committing lewd acts, completing his goal with multiple victims.

Beau James Dearborne, 38, got more than two centuries in prison at his March 17 sentencing. He'd been found guilty last year and had a previous conviction for rape of an unconscious person in 2010 in Orange County as well as prior prison convictions in 2003 and 2006 in Clark County, Nevada. On July 4, 2015, Dearborne persuaded a homeless woman to watch Fourth of July fireworks with him, but when the show was over he refused to let her leave. After raping her, he then took her to an area of Santa Ana known for prostitution, pimped her out and kept the money she earned. Fortunately, after Dearborne fell asleep, the victim escaped and called 9-1-1, leading to his arrest. “This face of evil should never be able to breathe fresh air outside of prison,” District Attorney Tony Rackauckas said in a statement. The woman, who testified against Dearborne at trial, said in her victim impact statement: “I fought you the best way that I could. I thank God every day for giving me the strength that night. I'm sure I’ll never get answers and I'm sure I’ll never find complete closure. But that’s OK. Knowing you will be locked up for a long time is quite enough for me.” Amen, sister!

Michael Theodore Mordaunt Garden Grove Police Department

Michael Theodore Mordaunt, 47, of Cypress, was ordered to register as a sex offender for life after his 12 year prison term ends. He pleaded guilty March 20 to 19 felony counts of contacting a child with the intent to commit a specified crime, five felony counts of lewd acts upon a child age 14 or 15, two felony counts of lewd acts upon a child under 14, three felony counts of meeting a minor with the intent to engage in lewd conduct, one felony count of possession and control of child pornography as well as a sentencing enhancement allegation for substantial sexual conduct with a child. He was working in the Information Technology Department at Boeing Seal Beach between Feb. 25, 2009, and Jan. 15, 2014, when he created several Myspace and Facebook accounts used as an avatar an image of a young teenage boy who is surfing. He then contacted girls, mostly ages 12 and 16, through MySpace, Facebook, text messages and phone calls. Mordaunt had sexually explicit conversations with the girls, solicited sexually explicit pictures from several and tried to set up meetings, many of which led to lewd acts with young victims. He was arrested after the Cypress and Garden Grove police departments launched separate investigations in 2013 that eventually roped in the Anaheim, La Palma, Los Alamitos and Seal Beach PDs, the Orange County Child Exploitation Task Force, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Homeland Security Investigations and the prosecuting Orange County District Attorney's office.

