2017 Bob Dornan Scary Hall of Fame: Sandra Hutchens!



OC Sheriffs-0, Moxley 2.

That was the headline in my mind back on June 27 when I read R. Scott Moxley's story announcing that Sandra Hutchens, Orange County's scandal-scarred sheriff, would not seek re-election next year. After all, Moxley had already taken down Hutchens' predecessor, Mike Carona (our 2008 Scary Hall of Fame winner) by breaking stories that sent "America's sheriff (as Carona was crowned by Larry King) straight to federal prison.

Hutchens had come into office promising to get the department in shape after Carona ran it into the ground with corrupt leadership, allegations of mob ties, an assistant whose son was convicted of raping an unconscious girl and putting it on video, and a brutal jail system where deputies let the racist gangs beat the hell out of (and occasionally murder) unpopular inmates while deputies watched television and texted their girlfriends.

But instead of cleaning up the sheriff's department, Hutchens presided over its continued slide into sliminess. Her major accomplishment: supervising over the agency's deliberate policy of using jail snitches with extensive criminal backgrounds to inform on criminal defendants in ongoing cases. Of course, this collusion between cops and prosecutors was already standard practice when Hutchens took the helm, but it finally got so out of control that it forced a judge to take the death penalty off the table in Orange County's worst mass murder in recent memory.

Publicly, Hutchens waffled on the issue, alternatively denying any such jail informant program existed and blaming the misconduct on a few bad apples. Privately, records show, she congratulated her underlings that were in charge of the whole scheme. The bad publicity—led of course by Moxley's indefatigable reporting—led to national headlines and ultimately, and deservedly, led to her political demise. Heckuva job, Sandy!

