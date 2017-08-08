NBC4 and Telemundo 52 Team Up for $20 Pet Adoptions at Orange County Shelters

EXPAND NBC4 Orange County Bureau Chief Vikki Vargas and Telemundo 52 reporter Martin Plascencia at Clear the Shelters at Irvine Animal Care Center on July 23, 2016. NBC4

NBC4 and Telemundo 52’s Clear the Shelters, an annual pet adoption drive returns to 60 animal shelters throughout Southern California, including Irvine Animal Care Center, San Clemente Animal Services (CASA), WAGS Pet Adoption in Westminster and MeoowzResQ Cat & Kitten Rescue and OC Animal Care, both in Orange.

Part of a nationwide campaign, Clear the Shelters begins with the Los Angeles-based news stations airing stories through Aug. 19 that spotlight the pet adoption issue, including the importance of spaying/neutering, the benefits of micro-chipping and helping families find the right pet for their homes.

On that Friday, Aug. 19, NBC4’s Today in LA at 7 a.m. and Telemundo 52 air live reports from shelters throughout the Southland, with continued coverage all day. News anchors and reporters will be present at several shelters to celebrate with families and their new pets. The evening newscasts recap the day with success stories and highlights.

The campaign's culmination are the local events that have shelters offering reduced adoption fees of $20 on Saturday, Aug. 20. VCA Animal Hospitals' health teams will be at the shelters to offer a limited health guarantee and a certificate for a free first exam to all new pet owners to ensure a healthy start.

To further ease shelter overcrowding, the public can adopt animals for $20 this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Grove, 189 The Grove Dr., Los Angeles, and on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Citadel Outlets, 100 Citadel Dr., Los Angeles.

Throughout the campaign period, people can post photos of their pets on all social media platforms using #LoveMyPet / #AmoAMiMascota and #ClearTheShelters / #DesocuparLosAlbergues.

Since 2015, Clear the Shelters has resulted in more than 70,000 pet adoptions nationwide. “Last year’s success resulted in more than 8,200 animals finding forever homes locally and we’re thrilled to continue the effort to help many more homeless animals,” said NBC4 President and General Manager Steve Carlston.

