Two Convicted of Serious Sex Crimes, Two Popped for More

Jay Brockman

A 21-year-old Anaheim man was convicted of sexually assaulting two women and kidnapping and robbing a third.

A 65-year-old Anaheim man was convicted of sexually assaulting a teenage girl younger than age 14.

A 26-year-old North Hollywood man was arrested for an alleged sexual relationship with a 13-year-old Fullerton girl.

A 35-year-old Los Alamitos man is accused of posing as a police officer and kidnapping a woman to commit a sex offense, and prosecutors fear there may be other victims of the dude.

Raymond Martin Boykin Anaheim Police Department

Raymond Martin Boykin faces 60 years in state prison at his scheduled Aug. 25 sentencing for the sex crimes that happened in mall, church and fast food parking lots. He was found guilty Thursday of three counts of forcible oral copulation, kidnapping and assault with intent to commit sexual offenses, second degree robbery, unlawful taking of a vehicle, evading while driving recklessly as well as sentencing enhancements for multiple victims and personal use of a deadly weapon. Around 3 a.m. on Dec. 7, 2013, Boykin kidnapped a woman walking along Chapman Avenue in Orange by pulling her into a Weinerschnitzel parking lot, where he stole her phone before fleeing the area. The woman reported the crime to the Orange Police Department, which collected forensic evidence. About 5:15 p.m. on Dec. 11, 2013, Boykin approached a 19-year-old woman in a parking structure at MainPlace Mall in Santa Ana, where he forced himself into her car, assaulted her with a weapon, sexually assaulted her and stole her purse before fleeing. Approximately 6:15 a.m. on Dec. 13, 2013, Boykin approached a 42-year-old woman in the parking lot of Sa Rang Community Church in Anaheim, where he forced his way into her car, assaulted her with a weapon, sexually assaulted her, then stole her car. Anaheim cops spotted Boykin in the car around 10:30 a.m. that day, which led to a chase that ended when the stolen car crashed into another vehicle and Boykin got out and started running. He hid in a nearby apartment, where he was located by police canines and arrested. Forensic evidence collected after his arrest linked him to the Orange kidnapping.

Jose Luis Gonzalez was convicted Wednesday of six counts of lewd or lascivious acts with a minor younger than 14 and four counts of lewd or lascivious with a minor, all felonies. This stems from a concerned parent having told a school resource officer at Mission Viejo's Trabuco Hills High in October 2013 about an inappropriate relationship between a teen girl and a man. Orange County sheriff’s investigators were subsequently told by the girl she had an ongoing sexual relationship with a man named Alex Valesquez and that she also had sex with his uncle. Investigators determined Valesquez was actually Benjamin Avila, 30, of Anaheim, and that his "uncle" was Gonzalez, who is not related to him but only a friend. For the sex acts that happened between March and September 2013, Avila pleaded guilty in April 2015 and was sentenced to 15 years in state prison. Gonzalez, who was also charged with sexually assaulting a victim in April 1998, is sentenced to be sentenced on Sept. 8.

Vincent John Conti Fullerton Police Department

Vincent John Conti was determined in March to be having a sexual relationship with the young teen girl by Fullerton Police Department investigators, whose two-month probe led to the arrangement of a meeting June 3 at a specified location. But instead of finding the 13-year-old, Conti was met by police who took him into custody when he allegedly tried to flee. Cops fear there may be other underage victims and ask anyone with additional information to call Fullerton Police Detective L. Garcia at 714.738.6358 or Sgt. J. Ema at 714.738.6580.

Sean Michael Vasquez was charged Friday in an amended complaint with the following counts: felony kidnapping to commit a sex offense; false imprisonment effected by violence, fraud, or deceit; forcible oral copulation; assault with intent to commit sexual offense; misdemeanor impersonating a police officer; as well as a sentencing enhancement for kidnapping resulting in substantial increase in harm. With bail set at $1 million, he faces up to 31 years to life in state prison. On May 13, Vasquez allegedly posed as a modeling agent online named "Alex" and struck up communication with 22-year-old woman via text messages over several weeks, according to the Orange County District Attorney's office. Vasquez is accused of setting up a "role play" date where she would meet him in a parking lot, pretend to be a prostitute and he would pick her up, the OCDA says. When she arrived at the agreed-upon location in Anaheim, he allegedly told her he was an undercover police officer and showing her a police badge.

Sean Michael Vasquez Orange County District Attorney's office

But the woman was not hauled into the police station, instead being driven to the parking lot of a self-storage facility, handcuffed, put in the backseat and having her drivers license taken away by "Alex," who continued texting her, the OCDA. Vasquez then got into the backseat, locked the doors and demanded she give him oral sex to "fix" her legal problem, but she refused, the OCDA alleges. He is accused of kidnapping her, driving her to areas known for prostitution in Santa Ana, and demanding that she rob potential sex purchasers. When she was unable to do so, Vasquez allegedly drove her to a secluded area of a residential neighborhood, forcing her to orally copulate him and then driving her back to her car, say prosecutors, who add she reported the alleged assault to the Anaheim Police Department. Their investigation is ongoing, and there are fears other women may have been victims. Anyone with additional information or who believes they have been a victim is encouraged to contact OCDA Supervising Investigator Eric Wiseman of the Sexual Assault Unit at 714.347.8794.

