Frank Golob Avalos and Manuel Morales Charged in Buena Park Slaying

The Buena Park Police Department on March 21 announced that Ramona Tinisha Acuna had been arrested for the murder of Richard Alexander Salazar and that two unidentified men were also being sought for the fatal shooting.

But complaints filed in Orange County Superior Court last week indicate that Frank Golob Avalos, 32, and 21-year-old Manuel Morales face felony counts of murder and discharge of a firearm causing death in the Salazar slaying.

Meanwhile, Acuna is not mentioned in the court documents, and the 32-year-old Santa Ana resident is no longer being held in Orange County Jail. What gives?

"Acuna is still considered a suspect in this investigation but, as of this writing, she is not in custody," reveals Buena Park Police Sgt. Mike Lovchik, the department's spokesman.

Lovchik previously said that just before 5:10 a.m. on March 15, BPPD received several calls regarding shots fired in an apartment complex in the 7500 block of Franklin Avenue, where responding officers found the body of a man who had been shot. The county coroner later identified him as Salazar, a 39-year-old San Gabriel resident.

Six days later, police released Acuna's booking photo and images pulled from surveillance video that showed her and two men outside a room at The Palms apartments. Descriptions of the two men and a black 2010-2015 Toyota Prius the three had been in were also disclosed.

No possible motive for the killing has been revealed.

Salazar leaves behind a 17-year-old son, a 22-year-old daughter, his mother, a sister, a niece and two nephews.

