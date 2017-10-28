17-year-old Stabbed Dead in Santa Ana Gang Fight: Police

The boy was found with fatal stab wounds in the 1100 West Brook Street, Santa Ana.

A 17-year-old boy was stabbed to death Friday night in what the preliminary investigation has revealed to be a gang-related fight, according to the Santa Ana Police Department.

The victim's name was withheld pending notification to his family.

Cops got the call around 9:50 p.m. of a fight in the area of Cubbon and Baker streets, according to an SAPD advisory that adds five minutes later a second call indicated someone was down in area of 1100 West Brook Street.

Police officers and Orange County Fire Authority paramedics responded to the scene, where they discovered an unidentified 17-year old boy down on the sidewalk suffering from apparent stab wounds to his upper body, SAPD says.

Paramedics pronounced him dead at 10:08 p.m.

Santa Ana homicide detectives' preliminary investigation "revealed the incident was gang-related," according to the advisory.

That makes the case eligible for the City of Santa Ana Homicide Reward Program. Anyone with information that can help SAPD homicide detectives should call them at 714.245.8390. Anonymous tips may be left with Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1.855.TIP.OCCS.

