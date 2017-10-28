 


The boy was found with fatal stab wounds in the 1100 West Brook Street, Santa Ana.EXPAND
17-year-old Stabbed Dead in Santa Ana Gang Fight: Police

Matt Coker | October 28, 2017 | 10:30am
A 17-year-old boy was stabbed to death Friday night in what the preliminary investigation has revealed to be a gang-related fight, according to the Santa Ana Police Department.

The victim's name was withheld pending notification to his family.

Cops got the call around 9:50 p.m. of a fight in the area of Cubbon and Baker streets, according to an SAPD advisory that adds five minutes later a second call indicated someone was down in area of 1100 West Brook Street.

Police officers and Orange County Fire Authority paramedics responded to the scene, where they discovered an unidentified 17-year old boy down on the sidewalk suffering from apparent stab wounds to his upper body, SAPD says.

Paramedics pronounced him dead at 10:08 p.m.

Santa Ana homicide detectives' preliminary investigation "revealed the incident was gang-related," according to the advisory.

That makes the case eligible for the City of Santa Ana Homicide Reward Program. Anyone with information that can help SAPD homicide detectives should call them at 714.245.8390. Anonymous tips may be left with Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1.855.TIP.OCCS.

 
Matt Coker has been engaging, enraging and entertaining readers of newspapers, magazines and websites for decades. He spent the first 13 years of his career in journalism at daily newspapers before "graduating" to OC Weekly in 1995 as the paper's first calendar editor. He has contributed as a freelance editor and writer to several publications and been the subject of or featured in several reports online, in print and on the radio and television. One of countless times he returned to his Costa Mesa, CA, home with a bounty of awards from a journalism competition, his wife told him to take out the trash.

