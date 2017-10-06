Valvoline Instant Oil Change Puts Skin in Breast Cancer Prevention Game

EXPAND Turning pink. Photos by Matt Coker

Valvoline Instant Oil Change cares about preventing breast cancer.

The automobile service center cares so much that it is helping wipe out breast cancer with eye-catching pink wiper blade replacements.

But this particular location at Harbor and West MacArthur boulevards doesn't care so much about preventing a female employee from being exposed to skin cancer.

EXPAND Does motor oil work as sunsceen?

She did the best she could to use her "Free Smiles Inside" sign to block the sun's rays, so much so that it was impossible to tell if she was smiling.

These were shot around 11:15 a.m. Thursday.

