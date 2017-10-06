menu

Valvoline Instant Oil Change Puts Skin in Breast Cancer Prevention Game

Valvoline Instant Oil Change Puts Skin in Breast Cancer Prevention Game

Friday, October 6, 2017 at 5:40 a.m.
By Matt Coker
Turning pink.EXPAND
Turning pink.
Photos by Matt Coker
Valvoline Instant Oil Change cares about preventing breast cancer.

The automobile service center cares so much that it is helping wipe out breast cancer with eye-catching pink wiper blade replacements.

But this particular location at Harbor and West MacArthur boulevards doesn't care so much about preventing a female employee from being exposed to skin cancer.

Does motor oil work as sunsceen?EXPAND
Does motor oil work as sunsceen?

She did the best she could to use her "Free Smiles Inside" sign to block the sun's rays, so much so that it was impossible to tell if she was smiling.

These were shot around 11:15 a.m. Thursday.

Matt Coker
Matt Coker has been engaging, enraging and entertaining readers of newspapers, magazines and websites for decades. He spent the first 13 years of his career in journalism at daily newspapers before "graduating" to OC Weekly in 1995 as the paper's first calendar editor. He has contributed as a freelance editor and writer to several publications and been the subject of or featured in several reports online, in print and on the radio and television. One of countless times he returned to his Costa Mesa, CA, home with a bounty of awards from a journalism competition, his wife told him to take out the trash.

