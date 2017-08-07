Two Underage Girls, UCI Student and Female at Home are This Week's Victims

Jay Brockman

A 19-year-old man who was out on bail for allegedly having sex with an underage girl in Huntington Beach was arrested for doing the same with a second girl.

Santa Ana Police are looking for a man who crawled through a home’s window and tried to sexually assault a woman.

UC Irvine Police seek a man who posed as a housing resident assistant, went into a female student's dorm room and touched her inappropriately.

Martin Ponce of Huntington Beach was charged Friday with five counts of lewd or lascivious acts with a minor younger than 14, which are added to felony counts filed March 28 of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor and oral copulation of a person younger than 18. The victims in both cases were allegedly assaulted in Huntington Beach. Ponce is due back in court on Friday.

Santa Ana Police Department

A woman was asleep in her living room in the 3200 block of South Main Street in Santa Ana around 2 a.m. on July 30 when she heard a noise by the open front window, according to the Santa Ana Police Department. Toward the window she could see the figure of a man who had already removed the screen and, as he motioned as if he had a gun, he told her to come to the window lest he shoot her, police say. After she refused, he crawled through the window and tried to sexually assault her, but the commotion woke the victim’s mother, who saw the attack in progress and screamed for help, say police, who add that caused the man to flee. He is described as Hispanic, 25-30 years old, 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-10, 170-190 pounds with short, dark hair and a mustache. Santa Ana Police detectives released a composite drawing of the suspect (shown at right) and are asking anyone who recognizes him or who has further information to call Detective Majors at 714.245.8378. Anonymous tips may be left with Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1.855.TIP-OCCS.

Around 3 a.m. on Saturday, a man claiming to be an R.A. knocked on the door of a female resident in a UC Irvine dorm room. She let him in, and he touched her inappropriately, according to campus Police Chief Jorge Cisneros. The female resident then called her resident assistant and the man fled the area, Cisneros said. The attacker was described as 19-20 years old, 5-foot-8, 150 pounds, with a medium complexion, black, slicked back hair and last seen wearing black gauged earrings, a white t shirt, black jogger pants and Nike running shoes. Anyone with helpful information is asked to contact the UCI Police Department at 949.824.5223.

