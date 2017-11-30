Your December Guide to OC Holiday Music Fundraisers

Typically we think of musicians as our eternally broke friends, lovers or family members who could always use some extra cash for gas and ramen. But people tend to forget the collective power the special creative types have to bring people together for a good cause, especially around this time of year. It's like, the one super power they have that doesn't involve an amp or a high alcohol tolerance. With the holidays upon us, there's no shortage of local music-related charity events ready to rattle your ear drums and warm your soul thanks to the organizations and artists who come together to inspire the public to donate their dollars, cans, toys and time to those in need. Here's a list of music-related holiday fundraisers happening in December.

Ongoing - Acoustic For a Change

Donate gently used instruments to Acoustic For a Change this holiday season.

The organization distributes the instruments to local underprivileged kids and/or after school programs.

Sought after instruments include guitars, bass guitars, drums, flutes, violins, trumpets, saxophones, keyboards, amplifiers, pianos and more.

For more information, visit www.acousticforachange.com/news/donate-or-receive-a-musical-instrument/

Dec. 2 - KXmas

Eric Burdon & The Animals will play hits like "House of the Rising Sun" and "We Gotta Get Out of This Place" at the Irvine Bowl, 650 Laguna Canyon Road in Laguna Beach, Dec. 2 at 7 p.m.

Proceeds from the show will benefit local nonprofits like The Friendship Shelter, Laguna Beach Chamber and KX 93.5.

Tiered seating prices range from $29 to $95. VIP options are also available between $195 and $295.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit http://www.kx935.com/kxmas/

Dec. 2 - Konsept Toy Drive

Bring an unwrapped toy and enjoy live musical performances, food and more than 20 Etsy vendors on Dec. 2 from 3 to 10 p.m. in Downtown Santa Ana.

Performers include Pita the Prophet, Mary Westlake, Kai Swinea, The Group SIR, Luis Martinez and Haley Copello.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1764034227232994/.

Dec. 3 - Rock'n Rides and Art Walk

Enjoy live music, classic cars and a variety of food at this event at Classic Rock Coffee, 1015 N. Harbor Boulevard in Fullerton, on Dec. 3 from 4 to 7 p.m.

Bring a $5 toy and receive two raffle tickets for prizes.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/124646008215607/.

Dec. 7 - Skankin' Santa's Toy Drive (Day one)

Ska bands will perform in a concert presented by Pocket Entertainment to gather toys for Together We Rise, a foster care network, on Dec. 7 at 8 p.m. at Dipiazza's, 5205 E. Pacific Coast Highway.

Hooray for Our Side, Mister Blank, Rundown Kreeps, Spankshaft and PMA are slated to perform.

Admission is $7 or $5 with a toy.

For more information, visit www.pocketentertainment.org.

Dec. 8 - Skankin' Santa's Toy Drive (Day two)

Ska bands will perform in a concert presented by Pocket Entertainment to gather toys for Together We Rise, a foster care network, on Dec. 8 at 8 p.m. at Programme HQ, 2495 E. Chapman Ave.

Iwanaga, The Ghetto on Phyre, Noise COmplaint and Upper//Downer are slated to perform.

Admission is $7 or $5 with a toy.

For more information, visit www.pocketentertainment.org.

Dec. 9 - Toys for Tots Toy Drive Concert

Gaslamp Music + Bar + Kitchen, 6251 E. Pacific Coast Highway in Long Beach, will donate all proceeds and donations from a cover band concert Dec. 9 at 7 p.m. to Toys for Tots.

Bands include Vitalogy (a tribute to Pearl Jam), Damage Inc. (a tribute to Metallica), Nirvanish (a tribute to Nirvana), The Great Pumpkin (a tribute to Smashing Pumpkins) and Toxicity (a tribute to System of a Down).

Entry costs $10 or an unwrapped toy with a value of $10 or more.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://www.ticketweb.com/event/toys-for-tots-toy-drive-gaslamp-long-beach-tickets/7679035?pl=gaslamp.

Dec. 9 - Second Annual PunxMas Toy Drive

Toxic Kat Productions and KaoticRadio.com present a night of punk music to benefit Orangewood Children's Home at Doll Hut, 107 S. Adams Street in Anaheim, on Dec. 9 at 7 p.m.

The event will host two stages of music with bands like Strange Men, Dirty Priests, Professor and the Madman, Stupid Flanders, Big Mess, Guttersnipe Rebellion, 77RPM, Let's Misbehave Jazz Society and an unannounced special guest.

Entry is a packaged toy with at least a $10 value. No monetary donations will be taken at the door.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/844039439086580/.

Dec. 9 - Original Pizza II's Annual Ugly Sweater Christmas Party and Toy Drive

Bring a new unwrapped toy and your best ugly sweater to Original Pizza II, 2675 Irvine Avenue in Costa Mesa, on Dec. 9 at 8 p.m.

The event will include a performance by the Status Crowes.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/132596597459534/.

Dec. 9 and 10 - White (Drugs) Christmas

Punk bands will collect toys for Children's Hospitals of San Francisco on Dec. 9 and Dec. 10 at Alex's Bar, 2913 E. Anaheim Street in Long Beach.

The Bronx, Culture Abuse and Sharp/Shock will perform Dec. 9.

Mariachi El Bronx, The Bolos and Uke-Hunt will perform Dec. 10.

Admission is $20 for each show.

For more information, visit www.alexsbar.com.

Dec. 16 - For the Fans 2: A Hip Hop Toy Drive

Hip hop artists will host a concert to benefit Orangewood Children's Home on Dec. 16 at Doll Hut, 107 S. Adams Street in Anaheim.

Performers include Asend, Chente Chi, EROKS, RUCA, JROD, Bonnie Blue, Spread Love & Lolo Balboa, The Hyphenate, Razor, The Locust, DAYMO, Divina, Rufio Spenz, Thesis, Mad Macks & Kiddo, The Jetties, Hideandseekzoo w/ NONAMES, DJ Lala & Orange Beat, BOMBSHED, Sage One and 2mex (of The Visionaries).

Entry is a new, unwrapped toy.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/155716374930229/.

Dec. 16- Fourth annual California Country Christmas

Gaslamp Music + Bar + Kitchen, 6251 E. Pacific Coast Highway in Long Beach, will present a night of country music to benefit Spark of Love Foundation and Blue Coat Music Inc. on Dec. 16 at 7 p.m.

Performers include Honey County, Scotty Mac Band, Michael Monroe Goodman, Eli V, Calico the Band, James Rensink, Brad Johnson, Carmel Helene, Christie Huff and Cameron Hawthorn.

There will also be a two-step and line dance competition, raffle and giveaways.

Attendees are encouraged to bring an unwrapped gift upon entry with their ticket. Tickets cost $10 to $15.

For more information, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-4th-annual-california-country-christmas-tickets-38011415166?aff=erelexpmlt.

Dec. 17 - Sunday Social at Alex's Bar

Bring an unwrapped toy and be entered into a raffle sponsored by Aggro on Dec. 17 from 2 to 8 p.m. at Alex's Bar, 2913 E. Anaheim Street in Long Beach. The day will also include live performances by Bedlam Knives, DJ Tommy Gunn and Nelson Rome. There is no cover charge.

For more information, visit alexsbar.com.

Dec. 17 - Mark Wood and Friends Annual Christmas Show

Mark Wood and friends will perform at CampusJAX, 3950 Campus Drive in Newport Beach, on Dec. 17 at 6 p.m. to raise funds and toys for Olive Crest.

Entry is $20.

For more information, visit http://www.campusjax.com/live-entertainment-and-dancing-in-orange-county-california.

Dec. 23 - Brewdolph's Toy Drive

Pocket Entertainment and The Slidebar Rock N Roll Kitchen, 122 E. Commonwealth Ave., will host a concert and toy drive for Together We Rise on Dec. 23 at 8 p.m.

Bands include The Last Gang, Secondaries, The Owl in Daylight and The Revnauts.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/592468241090690/.