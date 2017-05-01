Young the Giant to Headline the First Show at FivePoint Amphitheatre

EXPAND Courtesy of Big Hassle

Once the replacement for Irvine Meadows was announced in March, it was only a matter of time before the action started. Calling it the FivePoint Amphitheatre, we finally have the details on opening night. It feels right that Irvine's own Young the Giant, with help from Cold War Kids and Joywave will get things started on Saturday, August 26. As you may remember, Young the Giant opened for Gwen Stefani at Irvine Meadows' swan song, so enlisting the band - currently touring behind Home of the Strange - to open up the venue will give the amphitheatre a nice local start.

Though it will be a bit smaller than Irvine Meadows, the 12,000-person capacity venue is sure to have that new venue smell (along with great amenities and comfortable, never used seats) when Young the Giant takes the stage.

“We’re thrilled and honored to be the first artists to perform at a brand new venue that undoubtedly will be a cultural beacon for the community that we grew up in,” Sameer Gadhia of Young the Giant says in a press release. “We were inspired by the artists we witnessed perform at Irvine Meadows over the years and now we are proud to participate in the grand opening of the next generation venue where our family, friends, and neighbors will continue to celebrate music, art and culture together for years to come.”

“Live Nation is proud to uphold our mission of sharing live music and concerts with the unveiling of FivePoint Amphitheatre,” said Bret Gallagher, President of Live Nation-Southern California in a statement. “Young the Giant, who hail from Irvine, will be the first band to play & are the ideal ambassadors for the new venue. We look forward to entertaining the passionate fans of Irvine and Southern California with a new venue for live music.”

“Music plays a major role in building community. It brings people together and breaks down barriers. Live, outdoor music in part of Orange County’s heritage and it is essential to its future. This is why we have joined with Live Nation to make this interim amphitheater a reality,” said Emile Haddad, chairman and CEO, FivePoint says as well. “It is why we are proud to have our name on this great new amphitheater. It is exciting.”

Get in on the action early. The first 500 reserved tickets will be available for a whopping $20, with the rest of the tickets setting you back anywhere from $29.50-$39.50. Tickets to the show go on-sale on Friday, May 5 at 10am.