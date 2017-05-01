menu

Young the Giant to Headline the First Show at FivePoint Amphitheatre

The Yost Theater Shuts Its Doors, Will Reopen Under New Management


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other
    Follow on Instagram OC Weekly

Young the Giant to Headline the First Show at FivePoint Amphitheatre

Monday, May 1, 2017 at 12:48 p.m.
By Daniel Kohn
Young the Giant to Headline the First Show at FivePoint AmphitheatreEXPAND
Courtesy of Big Hassle
A A

Once the replacement for Irvine Meadows was announced in March, it was only a matter of time before the action started. Calling it the  FivePoint Amphitheatre, we finally have the details on opening night. It feels right that Irvine's own Young the Giant, with help from Cold War Kids and Joywave will get things started on Saturday, August 26. As you may remember, Young the Giant opened for Gwen Stefani at Irvine Meadows' swan song, so enlisting the band - currently touring behind Home of the Strange - to open up the venue will give the amphitheatre a nice local start.

Though it will be a bit smaller than Irvine Meadows, the 12,000-person capacity venue is sure to have that new venue smell (along with great amenities and comfortable, never used seats) when Young the Giant takes the stage.

“We’re thrilled and honored to be the first artists to perform at a brand new venue that undoubtedly will be a cultural beacon for the community that we grew up in,” Sameer Gadhia of Young the Giant says in a press release. “We were inspired by the artists we witnessed perform at Irvine Meadows over the years and now we are proud to participate in the grand opening of the next generation venue where our family, friends, and neighbors will continue to celebrate music, art and culture together for years to come.”

“Live Nation is proud to uphold our mission of sharing live music and concerts with the unveiling of FivePoint Amphitheatre,” said Bret Gallagher, President of Live Nation-Southern California in a statement. “Young the Giant, who hail from Irvine, will be the first band to play & are the ideal ambassadors for the new venue. We look forward to entertaining the passionate fans of Irvine and Southern California with a new venue for live music.”

Upcoming Events

“Music plays a major role in building community. It brings people together and breaks down barriers. Live, outdoor music in part of Orange County’s heritage and it is essential to its future. This is why we have joined with Live Nation to make this interim amphitheater a reality,” said Emile Haddad, chairman and CEO, FivePoint says as well. “It is why we are proud to have our name on this great new amphitheater. It is exciting.”

Get in on the action early. The first 500 reserved tickets will be available for a whopping $20, with the rest of the tickets setting you back anywhere from $29.50-$39.50. Tickets to the show go on-sale on Friday, May 5 at 10am.

Daniel Kohn
Daniel Kohn is a writer based in Southern California. With bylines in an assortment of outlets, Kohn primarily specializes in music with other interests ranging from sports to food. As a transplant, Kohn loves the beautiful weather and is glad he no longer has to deal with brutal winters. If you see him, say hi and of course, he's always willing to down a beer or two...if you're paying.

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Sponsor Content

©2017 OC Weekly News, Inc.. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >