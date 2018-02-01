Yachtley Crew Take a Big Fat Ship on Your Daddy's Soft Rock

While Yachtley Crew plays sultry, easy-going, soft tunes by artists like Steely Dan and Christopher Cross, it would be inappropriate to call the Los Angeles-based group a cover band.
"We're a yacht rock band," explains singer Philly Ocean (Phillip Daniel), adding that the genre is all about soft rock hits from the late '70s and early '80s. On its website, the band considers itself the "Titans of Soft Rock."
"Yacht rock is its own thing," Daniel says. "While all the songs are covers, it's as much of a thing as an attitude. All these songs have a common thread, which is they're light-hearted, have huge vocals and their melodies are iconic. This is music that you listen to when you go on a yacht and want to have a party."
The group formed about a year-and-a-half ago when drummer, Sailor Hawkins (Rob Jones), stumbled upon a satellite radio station called "Yacht Rock," came up with the pun Yachtley Crew and jumped aboard to create the band. It's been smooth sailing since then.
The ensemble, which does not include a single Motley Crew tune in its 52-song repertoire, has already garnered a reputation for playing songs like "You Make My Dreams" and "Could You Be Loved." Yachtley Crew, which played more than 30 shows in its first year and is currently working on some original songs, regularly brings a contagious energy to clubs like The Bombay Bar & Grill in Ventura, The Viper Room in Hollywood and Stillwater Spirits & Sound in Dana Point.
"We say that we put the 'yacht' in yacht rock," Daniel said. "There's nothing soft about our shows, even though we're playing soft rock. We bring so much energy to these songs because we love what we do. It's infectious. If you were to line us up with other bands playing the same stuff, our videos show how much energy we put in and how much people respond to it."
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
The band, which dresses in full sailor gear, will play a two-hour set Feb. 3 at the House of Blues in Anaheim in the Parish Room.
The last time the seven-member group played there, in the fall, they were met with never-ending enthusiasm from the crowd, Daniel said. Immediately, the venue asked them to come back on a regular basis.
"The crowd was insane the last time we were there," Daniel said. "They didn't want us to stop playing. Literally, as soon as we started playing, they were at the stage and they did not leave until we were done. ... We like to think the more fun we have, the better we do."
Yachtley Crew plays the House of Blues in the Parish Room on Feb. 3 at 8 p.m. For free guest list access, visit the band's website.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!