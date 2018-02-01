Yachtley Crew Take a Big Fat Ship on Your Daddy's Soft Rock

While Yachtley Crew plays sultry, easy-going, soft tunes by artists like Steely Dan and Christopher Cross, it would be inappropriate to call the Los Angeles-based group a cover band.

"We're a yacht rock band," explains singer Philly Ocean (Phillip Daniel), adding that the genre is all about soft rock hits from the late '70s and early '80s. On its website, the band considers itself the "Titans of Soft Rock."

"Yacht rock is its own thing," Daniel says. "While all the songs are covers, it's as much of a thing as an attitude. All these songs have a common thread, which is they're light-hearted, have huge vocals and their melodies are iconic. This is music that you listen to when you go on a yacht and want to have a party."