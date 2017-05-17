Tyler, the Creator, Ludacris, Cam'ron and Lil Dicky to Headline Agenda Festival in Long Beach

Courtesy of Agenda Festival

Long Beach is without a doubt the place to be this summer for music festivals thanks to the 2nd annual Music Tastes Good, an eclectic alt-rock and soul gathering and The Observatory's first Summertime in the LBC, a muti-generational hip-hop and funk extravaganza. Now, you can add the first-ever Agenda Festival to Long Beach's list of epic summer music festivals.

The Agenda trade show, the coolest and most exclusive streetwear convention around since 2003, announced its inaugural Agenda Festival today and it's expected to be a "new immersive music and shopping experience fusing together skate, surf, street culture, food and art in one setting." Think of ComplexCon but with an emphasis on streetwear and skate culture.

And like ComplexCon, the Agenda Festival will also take place at the Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center in the heart of Downtown Long Beach and feature an exclusively all hip-hop lineup.

Rapper, designer, director and overall creative genius Tyler, the Creator will headline along with early 2000s rap legends Ludacris and Cam’ron and rising goofball rhymer Lil Dicky. Also expect DJ sets by Taco, House Shoes and J.Rocc & Melo-D of The Beat Junkies. Make sure to turn up at influencer Yes Julz's popular traveling warehouse party called " 1AM Vibez" too.

Additionally, this is the first year the Agenda trade show will be open to the public and not just industry professionals. Finally, any sneakerhead or streetwear fashionista can shop an exclusive selection of over 500 pop-up shops featuring brands such as Levi’s, Champion, Converse, New Balance, Patagonia, Mitchell & Ness, adidas Skateboarding, Nixon, Hershel Supply Co., Stance, Poler, Rip N Dip, Staple, RVCA, Hurley, and more—Agenda is truly come-up central, y'all!

If shopping isn't your thing, enjoy panel discussions, skate contests hosted by The Berrics and TransWorld SKATEboarding, athlete/influencer meet & greets, and a selection of SoCal's best gourmet food trucks.

Get some fresh threads, eat some bomb food, catch a skate session and bob your head to live hip hop in SoCal's coolest city by the beach—sounds like a perfect summer day doesn't it?

The Agenda Festival takes place on Saturday, July 15th from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets on sale now at AgendaFest.co.

