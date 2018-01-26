Try Our NAMM-Tastic Scavenger Hunt!

Its that time again, OC! NAMM weekend is here. What started in 1901 as a small meet-up for musical instrument makers has evolved into the world's largest musical instrument trade show. Once again this weekend, it brings to Anaheim more than 7,000 brands, cutting edge industry education across hundreds of sessions, as well as special events, concerts and "only at NAMM" moments.

Get ready to weave your way through barrages of weird and great gear that costs more than your house. Prepare to meet Macho Man Randy Savage impersonators while in line to meet someone from KISS or No Doubt or Godsmack (only knowing for sure once you arrive). Marvel at wall-to-wall amplifiers stacked as high as the eye can see while bumping into 50 different men that you are sure are your middle school friend’s dad. Behold, every laser, light and fog machine known to mankind all under one stucco roof! The free picks, wet wipes, and key chains will be flowing faster than you can figure out how you got the credentials to get in.

This year celebrate all the innovative, informative, wild, and weird products and moments that NAMM has to offer by joining us in playing the NAMM Scavenger Hunt! If you find everything on this list, give yourself a high-five and let yourself buy something weird or new, you are a NAMM warrior superstar and you deserve it. If you find em all on the first day, I will personally wait in line 45 minutes to shake your hand even though I don’t know who you are.