Top Five Kendrick Lamar Songs You Probably Won't Hear At Day N' Night

Christopher Victorio

Back in April, after teasing fans for weeks with singles ("The Heart Pt. 4" and "Humble"), Kendrick Lamar released his highly anticipated DAMN. album. "Humble" (crafted by industry super-producer Mike WiLL Made-It), led a full-fledged attack on the "Hot 100" charts. All 14 album cuts debuted on the chart simultaneously, ranging in position from No. 3-63 and solidifying Lamar's claim to the throne as the Best Rapper Alive.

This weekend Kung Foo Kenny returns to Anaheim to headline Day N' Night, after performing at the Honda Center as part of his DAMN. tour in early August. After a summer's worth of headline performances across the country, Angel's Stadium seems a fitting place for the reigning king of Hip-Hop to run a victory lap. In honor of King Kunta and the end of summer, here's the five best songs you probably wont hear this weekend.

5. "Rigamortis"

Battle rap purists rejoice! A dizzying flow atop a simple horns loop loaded with playful boasts and punchlines. On this cut from 2011's Section.80 Kendrick Lamar runs a verbal clinic in an open threat to all opposers,

4. "Opposites Attract (Tomorrow W/O Her)"

"Why you always making promises that you'll forever do/Whatever just to make me happy/Wanting us to have a family/These are exactly the reasons why I cheat on you"

A somber tale of a young couple's twisted romance. A woman adores her partner, despite his infidelities and inability to reciprocate her feelings. The narrative is simple, but relatable: love sucks.

3. "Compton Chemistry"

Tired of not making ends meet? Your mom threatened to evict you from her garage again? Break bad. Just take a listen to this C4 mixtape remake of "Dr. Carter", where K.Dot gives listeners detailed instructions on how to cook crack and "turn to Mr. Nino Brown in one night".

2. "Black Friday"

Anybody else still waiting on that Kendrick/J Cole collaboration album? We can dream, right?

1. "Wanna Be Heard"

Released as part of the Kendrick Lamar EP in 2009, this song is a plea from K.Dot to be taken seriously after devoting his life to rap. Fast forward almost 8 years later, and the hordes of teenagers rambling about being humble and sitting down clearly shows that Lamar made the best of his moment to be heard.