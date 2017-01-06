The Shins' Frontman James Mercer Talks Lyrics

Jena Ardell

The Shins are releasing their fifth studio album Heartworms on March 10, 2017. The album marks the band's first new release since 2012's Port of Morrow.

Frontman James Mercer produced the new album and a pop-infused single titled "Name For You" was recently shared on social media (below).

Mercer said postponing the release of Heartworms was strategic:

“Coachella was a factor in my label wanting to postpone the release of the record. Because Coachella is such a powerful influencer, it’s such a high profile festival, that we want to get as good a placement as we can in it. And I guess apparently when you release your record has some sort of an influence on that,”

he explained to Portland-based radio station KBOO in August.

Below: Mercer discusses how he approaches lyrics. Quotation above via spin.com.

Jena Ardell

—via the-talks.com

Jena Ardell

—via avclub.com

Jena Ardell

—via thequietus.com

—via sacurrent.com

