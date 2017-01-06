menu

The Shins' Frontman James Mercer Talks Lyrics

The Shins' Frontman James Mercer Talks Lyrics

Friday, January 6, 2017 at 10:20 a.m.
By Jena Ardell
The Shins' Frontman James Mercer Talks Lyrics
Jena Ardell
The Shins are releasing their fifth studio album Heartworms on March 10, 2017. The album marks the band's first new release since 2012's Port of Morrow.

Frontman James Mercer produced the new album and a pop-infused single titled "Name For You" was recently shared on social media (below).

Mercer said postponing the release of Heartworms was strategic:

“Coachella was a factor in my label wanting to postpone the release of the record. Because Coachella is such a powerful influencer, it’s such a high profile festival, that we want to get as good a placement as we can in it. And I guess apparently when you release your record has some sort of an influence on that,”
he explained to Portland-based radio station KBOO in August.

Below: Mercer discusses how he approaches lyrics. Quotation above via spin.com.

The Shins' Frontman James Mercer Talks Lyrics
Jena Ardell

—via the-talks.com

The Shins' Frontman James Mercer Talks Lyrics
Jena Ardell

—via avclub.com

The Shins' Frontman James Mercer Talks Lyrics
Jena Ardell

—via thequietus.com

The Shins' Frontman James Mercer Talks Lyrics

—via sacurrent.com

Jena Ardell
Photographer who shoots pretty girls, retro scenes, and rockstars. Sometimes I write. Sometimes I draw.

