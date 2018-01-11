The Mimosa Girls Prepare to Slay Their Opening Drag Brunch at Envy Lounge

Watch out, Orange County, the Mimosa Girls are about to deliver an exceptionally fierce and fabulous performance in their first-ever Drag Brunch at the Envy Lounge in Newport Beach this Sunday, January 14. These queens are bound to take over the world with their high-heeled charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent.

Drag Brunch with the Mimosa Girls ensures nothing short of a damn good time. The event includes a night of jaw-dropping performances by former RuPaul’s Drag Race contestants and OC’s hottest talent, award-winning brunch options from Bosscat Kitchen and Libations, bottomless mimosas, and meet and greet access with the full cast.

This event has been in the works for over a year and has come to life thanks to the ambitious Angel Bonilla and his devoted team. They aimed for perfection organizing the brunch, and that’s exactly what they’re going to serve this weekend. Perfection.

Bonilla is the CEO and event producer for WTF Events and arranges LGBTQ events, drag shows, charity events, as well as community outreach gatherings primarily in Orange County but also Los Angeles. (He even won Mr. Gay Pride OC 2016!)

Manny Muro (Production Director) and Angel Bonilla (CEO & Event Producer) Courtesy of Angel Bonilla

It all started when he started helping his friends who owned bars and put on their own events years ago. Bonilla's upbringing in San Diego and religious background were catalysts to his decision to become more heavily involved in organizing events.

“I never knew there were communities that were LGBT, or gay clubs," Bonilla tells the Weekly. "As I grew older, I thought it’d be great to create these events where younger people or any people can come feel safe and have a good time because I didn't have that opportunity when I was super young."

He considers his favorite aspect of organizing shows to be his team, who he sees as a big family. They all work incredibly hard to make everything run accordingly and celebrate their successes together.

The Mimosa Girls has a full cast, where performers will vary from show to show. The cast consists of RuPaul's Drag Race queens and local drag queens. The first Drag Brunch this Sunday will be hosted by award-winning Miss Toucans Xotica Erotica and will include performances by Gia Gunn, Ongina, April Showers, Jasmine Masters, and Venus D Lite.

EXPAND Venus D Lite applying her makeup in preparation for a show Aly Armour

These queens were picked for their positive impact on the community and genuine nature. Each individual is an advocate, role model, and/or fan-favorite in Orange County. They educate, donate, and celebrate. In a world that is filled with so much hate and darkness, they bring their love and light to leave their community better than they found it.

"It's great to see these queens show their art and their passion in these performances. Sometimes it's a way for them to express themselves," Bonilla says.

There is a tremendous amount of time and effort that goes into the art that is drag. Bonilla mentions it takes plenty of mental preparation, time to rehearse and practice their numbers, and work to shave, beat their face, tuck, and put together outfits (which are all made by the lovely, Xotica Erotica). They put in the time to make sure they look the part. And here some of us thought getting out of bed to take a shower was a lot of work...

DJ Jemma Love, a drag DJ, will also be joining in on the fun to play some tunes.

With all the top-notch entertainment, Bonilla and his team knew they would have to have the food to match. Bosscat Kitchen and Libations is one of OC's top-rated restaurants with an owner, Leslie Nguyen, who is a strong advocate for the LGBTQ community. She made miracles happen so that the executive chef could prepare the best American comfort food to guarantee attendees have plenty to choose from and savor. Drink servers will also be in drag - it doesn't get any better than this.

Bosscat Kitchen's brunch - french toast Bosscat Kitchen

Drag Brunch with the Mimosa Girls also offers fun for those who are planning a special event, whether that be a birthday, bachelorette party, or just a day out with the girls! Your guest of honor will be brought on stage by the host and be a star for the afternoon. VIP packages can be catered to meet your individual party needs.

The Mimosa Girls want guests to be entertained and have fun! They'll be sure to turn the party. This kind of event will be a good time regardless if you're first-time drag brunch attendee or a regular. Be sure to bring a few friends, check out Orange County's most anticipated Drag Brunch, and enjoy some mimosas (duh)!

*Check out Bosscat Kitchen's Saturday brunch menu, "Treat Yo' Self" for only the best grub. They will now be EXTENDING their Sunday brunch by one hour; the kitchen closes at 3 p.m. and the restaurant closes at 4 p.m.

Drag Brunch with the Mimosa Girls takes place at Envy Lounge, 4647 MacArthur Boulevard, Newport Beach, (949) 287-8270; Sun. Jan. 14, 11:30 a.m. $50, 21+. For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.

