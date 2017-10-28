Spendtime Palace Headlines Indie Ignited Tonight at House of Blues Anaheim

A few weeks back, you may have seen a write up on local band The Jacks that mentioned the birth of a new live music night popping up under the radar at House of Blues Anaheim. Now Indie Ignited, a monthly showcase of next level talent from around LA and OC, is at it again tonight. The brand new event has already started to produce one hell of a buzz. Created by local talent scout and local music aficionado Jeanne Rice, Indie Ignited revolves around the need to bring more cross-pollination between neighboring counties and keeping us hip on up and coming indie rock bands worth checking out before they blow up. Case-in-point, tonight's Halloween-themed installment of Indie Ignite haunts restaurant and bar area of HOB.

Tonight's lineup includes a headlining performance from Costa Mesa five piece Spendtime Palace (formerly known as Playdate). Formed in 2012, this ragtag group of musicians progressed from a High School party band into a downright fan-favorite in the OC indie scene. Besides being featured in magazines and websites such as GQ and Billboard, they have also worked alongside to up-and-coming directors like Finn Wolfhard, Iris Apatow and Josh Ovalle. The hype floating around this bunch is undeniable, but the real magic lies between every measure they write. If you don’t believe us, go see them for yourself.

The night will also feature sets from indie funk tribe MainMan, art rock dup Happy Hollows, gritty guitar wizard Francisco Fernandez and DJ Vick, co-founder/DJ of the dance party Playgurl.

There will be a special 21+ VIP area, Drink Specials (EARLY drink specials in the first hour so make sure to be there at 9pm and take advantage) or come and dine at 6 p.m. $3 14oz beers and $7 23oz beers during our Happy Hour courtesy of 805 beer and make sure to dress up in your Halloween best and be a part of a night that brings a new spark of local indie music.