Speak and Dream Panther's SPEAKPANTHER is a Transnational Hip Hop Gem
|
Dream Panther (left) and Speak (right) are Speakpanther
Christina Chi Craig @urbanafterthought
Speak has killed the local independent hip-hop scene in SoCal for at least the last 5 years with a charming and larger than life persona that emanates from his physical presence down to his music. After relocating to Mexico City nearly two years ago, the rapper has recently found himself in a surge of artistic growth thanks to his new surroundings, a newly discovered
OC Weekly (Denise de la Cruz): How did SPEAKPANTHER come about?
Speak: Panther (Greg) and I have known each other for some time through the LA scene and mutual friend, producer Caleb Stone. On a trip back to the States to perform at last year's Viva Pomona festival, Panther invited me to his new studio space in LA. We had already worked on tracks in the past but we had this crazy idea to just knock out an album in 4 days and put it out. Needless to say, we failed. But we ended up with a couple sketches and rough ideas for a few songs. The vibration was good so we decided to forego a rushed surprise album and give it the proper love and attention
Has it been a challenge collaborating with U.S. based artists like Dream Panther while being based out of CDMX (Mexico City)?
Time constraints and distance were probably the biggest obstacles. Sometimes it felt like we were married. I think being in a band or a collaborative project is a fucked up kind of marriage. I would get booked for a few gigs here and there in the States and in the day or two I had off we would go
I love that you sample CDMX
It was a very natural shift. Everybody knows that I can rap well and I cultivated this wild man reputation but I had to really stop and examine what I was saying in my songs. My humor has always been dark and I’ve always approached politics in a tongue and cheek sort of way. But what was the message? Moving to Mexico, I kind of found a piece of myself that I was missing. Being Mexican-American is totally different from being born and raised in Mexico. I always felt that no matter how much I identified as Mexican and represented, I was never good enough. I would get taunted with “
How does it feel being an American artist in Mexico during these tense political times?
Politics is always a hot topic amongst the people here mainly because for all its beauty, Mexico has a ton of internal problems with classism, poverty, corruption, violence and the list goes on and fucking on. What is happening in the States is disgusting and really adds a new set of problems to the laundry list people are already facing here. I’ve been treated with nothing but kindness and respect. I feel very honored to be given such a strong support system and opportunities here by the hometown creatives, artists and people I encounter every day. It makes my heart heavy because my home country is singling Mexico out and using Mexicans as a scapegoat. Trump played on the fears,
On SPEAKPANTHER, I'm hearing a mix of lo-fi melancholy sounds and aggressive in-your-face tracks yet they sync together very well. Why did you and Dream Panther decide to create such an eclectic sounding album?
Panther is a master at creating textures. There is something about the guitars and how he uses
What do you want SPEAKPANTHER to ultimately convey to listeners?
That no matter what kind of blame we put on each other or no matter what type of wall they try to build, we are more alike than different. People are fighting to survive, find happiness, find love and feed their families on both sides. I heard Trump yelling “America first!", humanity should be first...love and understanding for all. I’m talking specifically to the kids of immigrants that feel they don’t belong, the ones that feel like they're torn between two worlds—I am you. You aren’t alone, be strong. And to the people living in Mexico, I am with you. The Mexicans living in the U.S. are with you. Estamos juntos (we are together.)
What can people expect from your upcoming show at The Echo?
SPEAKPANTHER in all its glory. It’s a celebration of unity,
SPEAKPANTHER will perform Thursday, March 16th at The Echo In Los Angeles. Tickets are available here. Listen to the album here.
