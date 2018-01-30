Singer-Songwriter Sharaya Summers Lost Hope in Church and Found Faith in Her Music

“I grew up in church and in my mid-twenties and I lost my faith. It was one of those experiences where I thought I knew all the answers. I thought I knew what happens when I die,” says Sharaya Summers. She refers to her former church as ‘non-denominational Jesus culty thing.’ Despite of it though, her parents were pretty liberal and, luckily, her church was music centric which gave her a place to be musically creative.

The singer-songwriter used to live in Portland, Oregon where she used to sell real estate, but when the crash happened back in 08’ she decided to split and move out of state. She moved to Nashville, Tennessee on a whim before finally settling in Los Angeles at 21 to become a songwriter. After being here several years, she hit it big with her singles “Haunted” and “Light the Moon” which garnered several hundred thousand views on Spotify. She alludes to Father John Misty, Joni Mitchell Fleetwood Mac, Jonathan Wilson, and Jenny O as influences for her 70’s throwback sound.

When she showed up in L.A in 2012 and started a band, she would approach musicians and coax them to play with her by telling them things like ‘I have this demo.’ ‘Wanna play in my band?’ and ‘I’m going places.’ She ended up playing with the band she fronted for five years.