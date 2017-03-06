"Save The Night Owl" Announces Mini-Fest Fundraiser This Saturday in Fullerton

Seriously, what's the deal with the owls? Frank John Tristan

The Night Owl in Fullerton is still trying to raise funds in order to save their open mic scene, so Fullerton musicians and artists have put together a free "mini-fest" on Saturday, March 11 at the Night Owl from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m. in order to raise funds. The event will feature live music, raffles, and the Night Owl will be selling barbecue and refreshments. Promoter and musician Tre helped put the event together as another option to generate money needed to be created besides the Go Fund Me page.

Owner Joe Rosati says that the event was put together entirely by musicians, artists, and fans of the shop. He also thanked the Weekly for their original article, after donations doubled to $3,500 after the article was published.

Performancs will include Avery Robitaille, Rod Harrison, Taji, Daniel Hack South, Barry Clyde, Charles Fullwood, Tangible, as well as Tre. Together, Tre says they are all "a collection of local and traveling artists that have seen their talents and creative paths carved and sharpened by experiences provided by the Night Owl."

BBQ!!!! The Night Owl

Raffle prizes will include a $150 valued "Dining in Downtown" gift card basket, a certificate to Kiss Kiss Bang Bang Hair Salon for 1 coloring session, a styling party for you and 9 of your friends featuring champagne and hors d'oeuvres at a $500 value, and a signature bottle of Jack Daniels hand-selected from the distillery in Tennessee donated by Bourbon Street.

Promoter Tre shares a special connection to the Night Owl, after making plenty of lasting friendships over the past two years, and becoming a better person and performer from attending the Night Owl's open mic nights.

"I've met so many incredible, inspiring souls at Night Owl and had such wonderful, enlightening conversations," Tre says. "The crowd is always receptive and encouraging to any sound or genre, and I've been able to make plenty of mistakes & triumphs at the Weekly open mic and learn each time and grow and get better."

The Night owl, as well as the promoters, want to give their thanks for all of the support they have received, and all of the businesses who have donated to the raffle. Finally, they encourage attendees to come hungry for some barbecue!

