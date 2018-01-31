SanTana Restaurants Create Community DJ Culture With Open Turntables

Open mics and karaoke make up the bulk of the low-budget entertainment found in most of our local restaurants and bars. But in Downtown Santa Ana two separate restaurants are giving audiences and aspiring artists a different spin on sign-up sheet stardom—with open turntables. For decades, the textbook DJ setup used to bump mix, scratch and manipulate your favorite jams. Despite their being an explosion in digital and streaming music like Pandora, Spotify and Apple music – DJs and regular consumers are spending more money on vinyl records making it the latest resurgence in music. Two local Mexican restaurants, La Rincoada Mexican Restaurant and El Indio Botanas y Cervezas located in Downtown Santa Ana, decided to celebrate the vinyl resurgence by opening up their turntables for whoever wishes to play there records.

El Indio Botanas Y Cervezas, located on 3rd Street, open up their turntables every week during Taco Tuesday. The owner Oscar Olivares has been collecting records since he was a child and is a fan of all music genres. "We want people to pass by El Indio and listen to music that usually comes from Backyard parties in Santa Ana– Funk, Oldies,Hip Hop, Soul," he says. Olivares says he encourages anyone with any type of vinyl to come by and spin. He informs his clients that either himself or one the regular DJ's that stop by to play will be open to showing anyone how to use the controls.