SanTana Restaurants Create Community DJ Culture With Open Turntables

Open mics and karaoke make up the bulk of the low-budget entertainment found in most of our local restaurants and bars. But in Downtown Santa Ana two separate restaurants are giving audiences and aspiring artists a different spin on sign-up sheet stardom—with open turntables. For decades, the textbook DJ setup used to bump mix, scratch and manipulate your favorite jams. Despite their being an explosion in digital and streaming music like Pandora, Spotify and Apple music – DJs and regular consumers are spending more money on vinyl records making it the latest resurgence in music. Two local Mexican restaurants, La Rincoada Mexican Restaurant and El Indio Botanas y Cervezas located in Downtown Santa Ana, decided to celebrate the vinyl resurgence by opening up their turntables for whoever wishes to play there records.
El Indio Botanas Y Cervezas, located on 3rd Street, open up their turntables every week during Taco Tuesday. The owner Oscar Olivares has been collecting records since he was a child and is a fan of all music genres. "We want people to pass by El Indio and listen to music that usually comes from Backyard parties in Santa Ana– Funk, Oldies,Hip Hop, Soul," he says. Olivares says he encourages anyone with any type of vinyl to come by and spin. He informs his clients that either himself or one the regular DJ's that stop by to play will be open to showing anyone how to use the controls.
"Last week we had a guy spin The Backstreet Boys on Vinyl," he says with a laugh. "But we don't judge, as long as the lyrics aren't offensive to anyone all music is good music." It's also a lot harder to get offended when you're busy eating delicious dollar tacos and three dollar beers. By 7p.m., the restaurant is always packed with a diverse crowd. A group of business men hang out by the bar while a couple of ladies come out for drinks and chat in the back patio. By the turntables a crowd of young eager folks clutch onto their 45 boxes eager to spin their collectible vinyls for the couples sitting in the dining area and a homeless lady who sits outside with her dog.
La Rinconada is located on the corner of 5th Street and Broadway—hence the restaurant's name which translates to "The Corner Place." This restaurant prides itself on serving amazing Mexican food. Owned by Jose Trujillo and Raul Sanchez, the couple assures that everyone is welcome and they offer their space to anyone in the community who wants to play music, hold a work conference, company party or a catered event.
"We want all types of people to come in and play their favorite type of music while we introduce them to new flavors of food" Says Raul as he sits in the dining area. He says that it was very difficult to get the city permits in order to hold live music and bands but that he and his partner were adamant about having community and outsiders come into their space and liven it up with their music taste.
"We have a passion for food and culture and if there anything that can bring together different races, genders and ages it is music and food." The open turntables are also available on Tuesday nights for their Taco Tuesday— dollar tacos and five dollar margaritas. On Fridays they have Rock En Español and Sunday is Cumbia and Salsa night. The couple however plans to expand their events and add Brunch on Sunday mornings, Hookah on Thursdays and a Gay Night.
Whether you collect vinyl or are interested in DJ'ing or just want to have a good time it is undeniable that either of these places will welcome and serve you with smiles warm tortillas—all you do is bring the platters and your dancing shoes.
