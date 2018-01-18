Real R&B Gets Plenty of Praise at L.A.'s Rewind Fest

If you happened to be around the Microsoft Theater last Saturday (Jan. 13), it was impossible to avoid the click, click of high heels from thousands of women, rushing the doors to see some of the greatest nineties rhythm and blues artists perform live on stage.

Bobby Dee Presents and FKOA gave fans another unforgettable, sold out show, as they invited, Soul For Real, Jagged Edge, Jodeci, SWV and Boys II Men to the third annual R&B Rewind Fest in Los Angeles.

A big thank you to event hosts for sparing the audience a handful of no name openers and not making them wait to see Soul For Real. From the moment they hit the stage, everyone hit their feet and stayed there while the old school group danced like they used to in the '90s, singing "Candy Rain" and "Every Little Thing I Do."

Soul For Real was perfect for the start of a rewind show; they seemed to take everyone back in time. For most of the audience, these songs were popular when they were in their teens; dancing around as the cassette played the same music they were now watching. With so many smiles, shimmies and dances moves from another century, reminiscing about those days was inevitable for anyone who lived them. So it seemed silly to perform only two hits, when they've produced almost three dozen tracks.

EXPAND Angel Grady

The silence didn't last long because up next was Jagged Edge, they had all the ladies making squishy faces with closed eyes and serenading each other to love songs like, "I Promise," "Let's Get Married" and "Walked Outta Heaven." For a moment, it almost felt like time rewound and the audience was hearing these songs for the first time. How could anyone not get into it? Jagged Edge performed on stage just as hard and with the same emotions as they did almost twenty years ago.

The fans let the group control them, meaning, when Jagged said stand up, everyone not on their feet got up. When they said to sing along, the crowd sang and when they told them to scream if they love Jagged Edge, the burst of high pitch cheers was likely to pop an ear drum. This set a positive foundation for the only ladies on the evening's lineup, Sisters With Voices.

EXPAND Angel Grady

All the members of SWV are pushing 50, so it's not surprising they came out in navy jumpsuits and Doc Martin style boots, rather than something fancy they'd have to wear stilettos with. However, their choice of clothing was easily forgotten when CoKo's flawless vocals began with, "I'm So Into You."

That night these ladies defined the phrase, age is just a number, as they incorporated choreographed dances with precision in their performance and hit the high notes of "Weak," "Right Here" and "You're the One," with such ease that it sent fans into a frenzy of cheers in approval, including event staff.

Just when it seemed impossible to be any louder, Jodeci stepped out matching in personalized apparel

and silver coats. The screams from the seats were more like begging or pleading when members swiveled their hips, popped their pelvic and humped the air as they sang, "Stay," "Love You For Life," Cry For You" and "Forever My Lady."

And when K-Ci Hailey walked the aisles of the Orchestra section singing, "If You Think You're Lonely Now," There was bodyguards surrounding him and a crowd of ladies following in attempts to get videos, photos and maybe a touch of his hand, he's getting up there in age, but the ladies love his sexy appeal.

At one point they told security to ease up and let all the ladies to the front, but dozens of women were denied access and told to return to their seats. Slightly a drag, but not surprising, Jodeci has no control over the venue's policies, but what they did do over who they bring. That's when hip-hop legend Snoop Dogg unexpectedly appeared out of nowhere and took over the stay for a minute, naturally the crowd theoretically went crazy for him.

EXPAND Angel Grady

After intermission, it was the moment most had been waiting for and it was worth every minute when Boys II Men finally came into view. Dressed sharp, in all white with dark sunglasses, they started off with the 1991 hit, "MotownPhilly." In addition to all the favorites like, "On Bended Knee," "Four Seasons of Loneliness," and "A Song For Mama," they suddenly had guitars and a drum set doing cover songs like "American Woman" and other rock songs. It was a relief when they set down the instruments and brought back, "Doin' Just Fine," "Water Runs Dry" and "End of the Road."

This year's Rewind showcased five headliners, with over 250 tracks combined, it's obvious by the crowd's reactions there was no doubt which ones to choose, anticipating exactly how they'd feel and what they're looking for. Avoiding any of the pointless nonsense they call music made today was easy and the further they rewound the music the less I wanted to come back.

