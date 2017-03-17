Rancid and Dropkick Murphys Headline It's Not Dead 2 Punk Fest

Following a two-year layoff from an memorable event, It's Not Dead will finally be back for round two. Taking place August 26 at the Glen Helen Amphitheater Festival Grounds in San Bernardino, the event is going to have a bigger and badder lineup than last year's big event.

Rancid and Dropkick Murphys, who are out on a co-headlining tour this summer, will bring the c0-headlining good vibes to this festival at the top of the bill.

"Ever since the first It’s Not Dead people have told me how much fun they had," Kevin Lyman says in a press release. "So when Rancid and The Dropkick Murphys reached out, I said, Let's do it again!"

Also on the lineup are A Wilhelm Scream, Buzzcocks, Channel 3, The Casualties, Down By Law, The Exploited, The Flatliners, GBH, Good Riddance, Guttermouth, The Interrupters, Kevin Seconds, Mad Caddies, Off!, Runaway Kids, The Selecter, The Toasters, Wraths, U.S. Bombs, Voodoo Glow Skulls and many more, with the promise of more bands to be added to the bill.

All tickets are general admission and go on sale Monday, March 20th at 9AM on the festival website. Kids 10 and under will once again be admitted free with a paid adult.

