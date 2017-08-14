menu

Pacific Dub Get Their Gear and Van Stolen in Huntington Beach


    Follow on Instagram OC Weekly

Monday, August 14, 2017 at 8:08 a.m.
By Nate Jackson
Fate was not kind to Orange County reggae rock band Pacific Dub last week. Recently, we got word that the Huntington Beach five piece, who just played at Garden Grove's High and Mighty festival a couple weeks ago, had their van and all of their gear stolen. The theft happened last Tuesday in their neighborhood off of Edinger and Beach Blvd.

The van is a white ford econoline e350 van with a black roof and a 14 foot Look brand enclosed cargo trailer connected. Last week, the band took to Facebook to alert fans to be on the lookout for their stolen van.

The stolen van : (
Courtesy of the band

"We're not the first band to have equipment stolen, and we definitely won't be the last, but the support and encouragement we've received from our fans, friends, and family in the days following the theft has allowed us to remain positive," writes singer/guitarist Colton Place on a Facebook post last week. "These are the people that allow us to continue to make and play our music. Thank you all so much we couldn't, and can't do this without you."

Fortunately, the band have friends and fans who want to see them get back on the road. Fellow reggae rockers Through the Roots organized a Go Fund Me page that's raised over $5,000 dollars or an estimated $35,000 price tag on the band's stolen property. If you're able to donate and help the band become whole again, click the link above.

Nate Jackson
Nate Jackson is the gatekeeper to your dreams of local dive bar stardom. If he writes about you, expect your band to be offered at least one more drink ticket than the rest of the bands on the bill. Get his attention with some groovy tunes and he might just do it. Then, boy will you feel special.

