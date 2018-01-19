OC's Ska Scene Goes On Tour With This Year's Skacademy Awards

Soon, San Diego, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Fresno and Berkeley will get a taste of Orange County ska — and all the goofy puns that come along with it — when Pocket Entertainment's third annual Skacademy Awards skank into the (ghost) towns for the first time ever. And No Doubt it’s going to be pure Madness. At least, that’s “The Impression That I Get.” Ok, we'll stop.

Since February 2016, Pocket Entertainment has presented the event — also called the Oskars — as a way to pay homage to the scene known for two-tone sounds, too many horns, black-and-white checkered prints, unity, Tazy Phyllipz and Aaron Barrett.

"It started as just a funny idea to celebrate the community that has been so crucial to the Orange County music scene for years," says Cameron Hallenbeck, co-owner of Pocket Entertainment. "Right off the bat we got buzz from people around wondering what the hell this event was and what they were nominated for. People would see that there was a category describing their friends and tag them to get them nominated. By also adding the state wide and international voting the Skacademy Awards has grown into an event that is fun, comical, and brings the community together."