OC Weekly Summer Fest Returns With Pacific Dub June 17. Get Your Tickets Now!

Summertime, and the living is easy. Well, not really—but for at least one day out of the year, we can pretend that it is. This year, the Weekly's annual Summer Fest returns to Newport Dunes on Jun 17 from 1-5 p.m. for an afternoon shindig sunny enough to melt your cares away. Hosting a full menu of bands, booze and local eats, this is the ideal day at the beach in celebration our annual Summer Guide. The festival will be headlined by one of OC's biggest reggae-rock faves Pacific Dub, who released of their highly anticipated Take Me Away EP, earlier this year. P. Dub's new and improved sound is tailor made for dancing and drink sipping with your toes in the sand.

Also on the lineup are HB's Cali reggae staples the Simpkin Project and The Wheeland Brothers offering up some groovy and hypnotic riddims with a dose of beach city swagger. As if that weren't enough, we've got some seriously talented young'ins our midst this year thanks to Minor Strut, the winners of our "Pick the Band" contest. While only 11 to 16 years of age, Minor Strut has played professionally since March 2014. They cover Rock, Alternative Rock and Rockabilly music from the 50's to the present.

Aside from simply supplying you with some tasty sounds, the food and drink at this year's Summer Fest will also satisfy plenty of hungry beach bums. Local eateries include Fresh Brothers, Mesa, Thirty Seven Common and many more. This year's VIP Cabana will showcase 20 restaurants sampling in the Farm to Table Tasting Tent as well as six bartenders competing in the "In the Shrubs" Cocktail Contest. Attendees will also get free tastings from a variety of beverage pourers for those who enjoy a good buzz on a budget. Seriously, what more could you ask for?

Tickets for general admission (starting at $30) and VIP are on sale now! To grab yours, visit the Summer Fest website.