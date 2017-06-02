menu

OC Speakly Podcast, Episode 29 - Who is Creating the Next Generation of OC Ska Music?


OC Speakly Podcast, Episode 29 - Who is Creating the Next Generation of OC Ska Music?

Friday, June 2, 2017 at 10:13 a.m.
By Gustavo Arellano
And the Skacademy award for best ska podcast goes to...
Welcome to episode 29 of OC Speakly. On this week's episode we discuss ska music. Music editor Nate Jackson talks with Whitney Dunkle of Pocket Entertainment about the new generation of ska music in Orange County. Lisa Black reads Hey You! and we review Newport Beach Corner Cafe. Enjoy!


Show notes:

No Doubt
Reel Big Fish
Save Ferris
Skatellites
Toots and the Maytals

Tazy Phillipz - Ska Parade

Interview: Whitney Dunkle

Upcoming Events

Hey You! - Kid Dodger

Food review - Newport Beach Corner Cafe


Leave a message on our Hate Hotline: 714-550-5984
letters@ocweekly.com
Gustavo Arellano
Gustavo Arellano is the editor of OC Weekly, author of the syndicated column "¡Ask a Mexican!", and Taco USA: How Mexican Food Conquered America. He started at the paper with an angry, fake letter to the editor and went from there—only in Anacrime!

