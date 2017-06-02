OC Speakly Podcast, Episode 29 - Who is Creating the Next Generation of OC Ska Music?
|
And the Skacademy award for best ska podcast goes to...
Courtesy Pocket Entertainment
Welcome to episode 29 of OC Speakly. On this week's episode we discuss ska music. Music editor Nate Jackson talks with Whitney Dunkle of Pocket Entertainment about the new generation of ska music in Orange County. Lisa Black reads Hey You! and we review Newport Beach Corner Cafe. Enjoy!
Show notes:
No Doubt
Reel Big Fish
Save Ferris
Skatellites
Toots and the Maytals
Tazy Phillipz - Ska Parade
Interview: Whitney Dunkle
Hey You! - Kid Dodger
Food review - Newport Beach Corner Cafe
—
