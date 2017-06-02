OC Speakly Podcast, Episode 29 - Who is Creating the Next Generation of OC Ska Music?

And the Skacademy award for best ska podcast goes to... Courtesy Pocket Entertainment

Welcome to episode 29 of OC Speakly. On this week's episode we discuss ska music. Music editor Nate Jackson talks with Whitney Dunkle of Pocket Entertainment about the new generation of ska music in Orange County. Lisa Black reads Hey You! and we review Newport Beach Corner Cafe. Enjoy!

Show notes:

No Doubt

Reel Big Fish

Save Ferris

Skatellites

Toots and the Maytals

Tazy Phillipz - Ska Parade

Interview: Whitney Dunkle

Hey You! - Kid Dodger

Food review - Newport Beach Corner Cafe

—

Leave a message on our Hate Hotline: 714-550-5984

letters@ocweekly.com

Web Site

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

