OC Speakly Podcast, Episode 23 - Welcome Back, New House of Blues Anaheim!

EXPAND Julieta Venegas at the new HOB Photo by Rockography



Welcome to episode 23 of OC Speakly. On this week's episode, we discuss the all new House of Blues at Anaheim Garden Walk. OC Weekly Music Editor Nate Jackson talks with HOB Anaheim General Manager Tim Jorgensen about the new location. Lisa Black reads Hey You! and we review Masala Hut off Katella in Anaheim. Hey, a whole Anaheim episode, enjoy!

Show notes:

Interview - Tim Jorgensen, HOB Anaheim GM

Hey You! - Gym Hog

Food Review - Masala Hut

—

Leave a message on our Hate Hotline: 714-550-5984

letters@ocweekly.com

Web Site

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram