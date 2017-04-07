menu

OC Speakly Podcast, Episode 23 - Welcome Back, New House of Blues Anaheim!


OC Speakly Podcast, Episode 23 - Welcome Back, New House of Blues Anaheim!

Friday, April 7, 2017 at 7:48 a.m.
By Gustavo Arellano
Julieta Venegas at the new HOBEXPAND
Julieta Venegas at the new HOB
Photo by Rockography
Welcome to episode 23 of OC Speakly. On this week's episode, we discuss the all new House of Blues at Anaheim Garden Walk. OC Weekly Music Editor Nate Jackson talks with HOB Anaheim General Manager Tim Jorgensen about the new location. Lisa Black reads Hey You! and we review Masala Hut off Katella in Anaheim. Hey, a whole Anaheim episode, enjoy!


Show notes:

Interview - Tim Jorgensen, HOB Anaheim GM

Hey You! - Gym Hog

Food Review - Masala Hut

Upcoming Events

Leave a message on our Hate Hotline: 714-550-5984

letters@ocweekly.com

Gustavo Arellano
Gustavo Arellano is the editor of OC Weekly, author of the syndicated column "¡Ask a Mexican!", and Taco USA: How Mexican Food Conquered America. He started at the paper with an angry, fake letter to the editor and went from there—only in Anacrime!

