OC Speakly Podcast, Episode 23 - Welcome Back, New House of Blues Anaheim!
|
Julieta Venegas at the new HOB
Photo by Rockography
Welcome to episode 23 of OC Speakly. On this week's episode, we discuss the all new House of Blues at Anaheim Garden Walk. OC Weekly Music Editor Nate Jackson talks with HOB Anaheim General Manager Tim Jorgensen about the new location. Lisa Black reads Hey You! and we review Masala Hut off Katella in Anaheim. Hey, a whole Anaheim episode, enjoy!
Show notes:
Interview - Tim Jorgensen, HOB Anaheim GM
Hey You! - Gym Hog
Food Review - Masala Hut
Upcoming Events
-
Cherry Glazerr with Lala Lala & Ian Sweet
TicketsFri., Apr. 7, 9:00pm
-
80's Night with Knyght Ryder
TicketsFri., Apr. 7, 9:00pm
-
Hippie Sabotage
TicketsFri., Apr. 7, 11:00pm
-
When We Were Young..., Morrissey, Descendents, Afi, Cage the Elephant,
TicketsSat., Apr. 8, 12:00pm
—
Leave a message on our Hate Hotline: 714-550-5984
Get the Music Newsletter
Keep your thumb on the local music scene each week with music news, trends, artist interviews and concert listings. We'll also send you special ticket offers and music deals.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
Mayday Parade - A Lesson In Romantics 10th Anniversary Tour
TicketsFri., Apr. 7, 7:00pm
-
Asia feat. Miyavi
TicketsFri., Apr. 7, 7:00pm
-
Noname
TicketsFri., Apr. 7, 8:00pm
-
Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes
TicketsFri., Apr. 7, 8:00pm
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!