menu

Nelly Furtado Is Back With A New Attitude, New Aesthetic

The Shins' Frontman James Mercer Talks Lyrics


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Nelly Furtado Is Back With A New Attitude, New Aesthetic

Friday, January 13, 2017 at 11:51 a.m.
By Jena Ardell
Nelly Furtado Is Back With A New Attitude, New Aesthetic
Jena Ardell
A A

Nelly Furtado is back! The singer-songwriter recently released an analog aesthetic video for "Pipe Dreams," a single from her upcoming album The Ride, which will be released on March 3, 2017.

"I would call the sound of the album modern pop-alternative," Furtado told i-D. "I write pop melodies, I've always written pop melodies... I was also in a really cool phase in my life where I was going through a difficult time of transition and that helped lyrically. I just had so much to write about. I think I grew as a songwriter on this album."

The album marks Furtado's seventh studio album and first release since 2012's The Spirit Indestructible. Here are some things Furtado has learned during her recording hiatus.

Quotation above via cbc.ca.

Nelly Furtado Is Back With A New Attitude, New Aesthetic
Jena Ardell

—via popjustice.com

Nelly Furtado Is Back With A New Attitude, New Aesthetic
Jena Ardell

—via gigcity.ca

Nelly Furtado Is Back With A New Attitude, New Aesthetic
Jena Ardell

—via openchest.com

Nelly Furtado Is Back With A New Attitude, New Aesthetic
Jena Ardell

—via popjustice.com

Jena Ardell
Photographer who shoots pretty girls, retro scenes, and rockstars. Sometimes I write. Sometimes I draw.

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Popular Stories

Sponsor Content

©2017 OC Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >