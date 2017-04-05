Nathan Alfaro Murder Trial Starts Today at Central Justice Center in Santa Ana

Nathan Alfaro Courtesy of Brenda Contreras

It's been a little over a year since the stabbing death of concert goer Nathan Alfaro shocked OC's live music community. Today, the man accused of the crime is scheduled to face trial at Central Justice Center in Santa Ana

Juan Angel Rivera, 23, Santa Ana, was charged on March 8, 2016, with one felony count of murder with a sentencing enhancement for the personal use of a knife. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 26 years to life in state prison. Opening statements are scheduled to begin tomorrow, for 9:30 a.m. Senior Deputy District Attorney Keith Burke of the Homicide Unit is prosecuting this case.

Juan Angel Rivera OCDA

On the evening of March 3, 2016, Rivera is accused of attending a performance at Underground DTSA where LA band Feels was scheduled to perform along with Ghali and a couple other local bands were performing. At approximately 10:30 p.m. during the concert, the defendant is accused of getting into a confrontation with 23-year-old Nathan Alfaro.

During the confrontation, Rivera is accused of pulling out a knife and stabbing Alfaro multiple times in the torso. Rivera is accused of leaving the venue with several other people. The victim was transported to University of California, Irvine Medical Center where he died as a result of the multiple stab wounds.

At approximately 10:40 a.m. the next morning, Rivera was arrested by the Santa Ana Police Department (SAPD) as he was leaving his home. SAPD investigated this case.

Following the death of Alfaro, an outpouring of support came from the local music scene, several tribute shows were organized, which featured lineups of many of Alfaro's favorite bands, including The Garden, The Sloths and others that performed at the Yost as well as shows at The dA Center, Diego's and Programme Skate Shop. Recently, Alfaro's family commemorated the one year anniversary of their brother's death with an anniversary show at the Yost.