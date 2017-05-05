Music Tastes Good Announces 2017 Lineup Featuring Ween and Sleater-Kinney

John Gilhooley

Music Tastes Good revealed the lineup for the festival's second year, pairing dynamic artists with dynamite food.

The two-day Downtown Long Beach festival presented by 89.9 KCRW will be headlined by influential alt-rock trailblazers Ween and Sleater-Kinney headlining Saturday and Sunday, respectively. Moving from it's original location on Pine St., this year MTG will host it's event at the beautiful waterfront Marina Green Park the weekend of September 30-October 1, 2017.

Among the many other notable acts playing this year's MTG are British shoegaze pioneers RIDE, critically-acclaimed American funk/soul/R&B musician Charles Bradley, Canadian jangle pop maestros Alvvays, Grammy Award-winning, East LA roots rockers Los Lobos, experimental Athens, GA art rock outfit of Montreal, Dr. Octagon, the acclaimed alter ego of rapper Kool Keith, and UK New Wave innovators Heaven 17 to name just a few. MTG celebrated the release of the lineup last night with a party at the Federal Bar Underground in DTLB.

Tickets will go on sale next Friday, May 12.

After making its inaugural splash last year with acts like The Specials, De La Soul and Warpaint, MTG is already establishing itself as Long Beach's premiere summer festival combining the soul of its local scene with a curated introduction to a cross section of cultures and sounds from all over the world.

With an amplified focus on their culinary program food this year, Music Tastes Good's new "Taste Tent" will assemble some of the top chefs from both Southern California and the Bayou, for what organizers are calling, a "Port-to-Port" experience, a cultural exchange of flavors and ideas between Long Beach, New Orleans, and their surrounding communities.

Music Tastes Good's return this fall, marks the one-year anniversary of the death of festival founder and chief curator, artist/musician Josh Fischel, who passed away on September 29, 2016, after a battle with liver disease. With a mission to carry on Josh's legacy and his vision for the future of the festival, Music Tastes Good's eclectic lineup once again aims to unite music fans, foodies and art patrons alike.

Josh's wife Abbie Fischel says, "My sweet husband was brimming with vision and creativity and passion and love for art in all its forms. It is no small task to create a fest that truly represents the man he was, but I think we have done him justice. Josh's favorite thing was to give people the gift of experience...experience that hits on multiple levels: sight, sound, taste, touch, emotion. Through this fest, he continues to give that gift to us all."

See MTG's full lineup of bands and chefs below (with more to be announced) as well as an epic eight-minute teaser trailer you don't wanna miss.

Bands

!!! (New York, NY)

ALVVAYS (Toronto, ON)

Bearcoon (Long Beach, CA)

BIG FREEDIA (New Orleans, LA)

BRAINSTORY (Long Beach, CA)

BRONCHO (Norman, OK)

CHARLES BRADLEY & HIS EXTRAORDINAIRES (Gainesville, FL)

DENGUE FEVER (Long Beach, CA)

DIGABLE PLANETS (Brooklyn, NY)

DR. OCTAGON (KOOL KEITH) (New York, NY)

DURAND JONES & THE INDICATIONS (Bloomington, IN)

FURCAST (Long Beach, CA)

HARRIET BROWN (Los Angeles, CA)

HEAVEN 17 (London, UK)

HOT 8 BRASS BAND (New Orleans, LA)

JAY SOM (Oakland, CA)

JOYCE MANOR (Long Beach, CA)

KATE TEMPEST (London, UK)

L.A. EDWARDS (San Diego, CA)

LEDFLOYD (Pigeon John + 2Mex + AWOL One) (Los Angeles, CA)

LOS LOBOS (Los Angeles, CA)

LOS MASTER PLUS (Guadalajara, JA)

MINIHORSE (Ypsilanti, MI)

OF MONTREAL (Athens, GA)

OLD 97'S (Dallas, TX)

PARADE OF LIGHTS (Los Angeles, CA)

PEACHES (Toronto, ON)

PROTOMARTYR (Detroit, MI)

RIDE (Oxford, UK)

SLAVES (Kent, UK)

SLEATER-KINNEY (Olympia, WA)

SPIRIT MOTHER (Long Beach, CA)

THE NATIVES (Long Beach, CA)

THE SANDINISTAS (Wales, UK)

TV HEADS (Long Beach, CA)

VAGABON (New York, NY)

VINYL WILLIAMS (Los Angeles, CA)

WEEN (New Hope, PA)

Y LA BAMBA (Portland, OR)

***

Chefs:

New Orleans, LA

Collin Cormier - Pop's Poboys (Lafayette, LA)

Kelly Fields - Willa Jean

Isaac Toups - Toups Meatery

Mason Hereford - Turkey & The Wolf

Melissa Martin - Mosquito Supper Club

Michael Gulotta - MayPop

Alfredo Nogueria- Cafe Henri

Long Beach

Arthur Gonzales - Roe

Dave MacLennan - James Republic

Gus Sverkos - Kafe Neo

Khanh Hoang - Company of Khanh

Luis Navarro - Social List & Lola's

Paul Buchanan - Primal Alchemy

Philip Pretty - Restauration