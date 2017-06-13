menu

MainFest Returns to Alhambra With Purity Ring, Ghostland Observatory and More

Your SoCal Festival Guide for Summer 2017


Tuesday, June 13, 2017 at 10:32 a.m.
By Nate Jackson
Courtesy of MainFest
Though it may not get all the attention as it deserves, the San Gabriel Valley music scene is contributing to this year's sprawling summer festival madness. For the second year in a row, the city of Alhambra is hosting MainFest, a day-long block party in the heart of the city's downtown featuring Purity Ring, Ghostland Observatory, Broods, Classixx and much more to be announced soon. The fest will also feature a wide variety of DJs and dance parties thumping in and around the festival and the many clubs and bars near Downtown. Considering that it's just next door to Pasadena, the fact that Main Fest is set up like a more compact, version of Make Music Pasadena with an emphasis on rock and EDM.

Spanning three blocks on Main Street between Garfield Ave. to 2nd St. on September 9, MainFest is a much needed celebration for a city with a growing music scene that's a well known bastion of entertainment for SGV and this year's lineup, which is still has over 50 more acts to announce, is no exception.

A second outdoor stage has been added that will play host to DJs. For the first time this year, there will be additional stages inside venues showcasing local talent throughout the Downtown area. For a city that is known for next-level tacos, burgers, noodles and boba shops, MainFest has you covered with over 30 local restaurants and downtown bars. Last year’s Mainfest was the start of something fresh and brand new for a city rich in culture and dedicated residents. The inaugural fest was headlined by Capital Cities, Miami Horror, !!! (Chk Chk Chk), as well as local favorites Nite-Funk, Dead Sara, Thee Commons and Swimm. See the first batch of this year's artists below.

Phase 1 lineup:
Phase 1 Lineup
Purity Ring
Ghostland Observatory
Broods
Classixx
Polica
Poolside
Gaven Turek

Tickets for this all-ages event are on sale at Ticketfly for $65 (GA) to $119 (VIP) each plus service fee. To buy tickets, click here.

Nate Jackson
Nate Jackson is the gatekeeper to your dreams of local dive bar stardom. If he writes about you, expect your band to be offered at least one more drink ticket than the rest of the bands on the bill. Get his attention with some groovy tunes and he might just do it. Then, boy will you feel special.

