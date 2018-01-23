Local HB Bar Owners Want Live Music to Make Gallagher's Great Again

In case the rest of OC hasn’t been paying attention, live music in Huntington Beach is actually starting to become a thing again. In the last 12 months, an infusion of popular events like Punk in Drublic Fest, Coastal Country Jam, and Like Totally ‘80s Fest are opening a new chapter for local music festival goers. But what about the sounds of the HB bar scene? The seaside city still has a long way to go to reclaim the glory of the days of Safari Sam’s and The Golden Bear.

Thankfully, the new owners of Gallagher's Pub and Grill, one of oldest bars in Downtown HB, hopes to return some vitality to the city’s Main Street scene. These days, the area is basically just a haven for cover bands content with reheating decades-old cover songs.

“It’s stale here,” says Scott Tucker, one of the three new co-owners of the bar as well as the founder of Sellout Productions. “There’s no entertainment on Main Street, at best some knucklehead gets a wild hair up his ass and wants to be a promoter again, books a Sublime cover band at Hurricane’s, it lasts three weeks and they’re done.”