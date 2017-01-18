Local Band Hangout Offers Live Music Aboard The Queen Mary Tomorrow Night

The Black Noise perform at the inaugural Long Beach Hangout

The Queen Mary is usually ground zero for famous festivals in Long Beach, from the dearly departed Ink n Iron to the Observatory's upcoming One Love Festival coming up next month. We're used to hearing about it as a place for a full weekend of fun, but recently they've launched a new live music night that we're definitely on board with.

The docked luxury ocean liner is now the sight of Local Band Hangout, a new spot to spend Thursday nights in LBC. Listen to top local artists and up-and-coming bands while experiencing the wonders of the majestic ship every third Thursday of each month. The new concert series kicks-off tomorrow night, January 19 at 8 p.m. with R&B singer-songwriter Halle Johnson and fellow Long Beach soul duo The Black Noise? ?performing live in the historic Observation Bar. Come a little earlier for Happy Hour from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The Queen Mary’s 1936 Art Deco Observation Bar offers an intimate venue for music-lovers, entertainment-seekers and history buffs alike to enjoy some of SoCal’s top artists.

“Using such a unique space as the Queen Mary for local musicians to attract new fans is really quite exciting. We can’t wait to connect these talented new artists with passionate music fans in a venue that has hosted so many celebrated performers,” said Steve Sheldon, Director of Events and Entertainment at The Queen Mary.

Concerts will continue the third Thursday of each month at 8 p.m. with future performances to be announced soon.

Tickets to Local Band Hangout are $10 and the admission ticket value can be used in the Observation Bar and at Queen Mary restaurants during the concerts. Parking is $8 with validation. For full info and tickets, click here.