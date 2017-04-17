Latinx Bands and Fans Celebrate Coachella's Largest Latin Music Lineup Ever
|
La Raza representin' at Coachella
Eric Hood
This year, Coachella represented La Raza like never before. Along with the debut of the Sonora stage, Coachella's 2017 lineup included the most Latin music bands in the festival's 18-year history.
Throughout the weekend, Coachella goers rejoiced in
But thanks to a collaboration between Goldenvoice (the production company that puts on Coachella) and Rene Contreras, the promoter behind the Viva! Pomona music festival—known for showcasing both Latin and non-Latin indie, garage, punk music—the new Sonora stage offers a space for up and coming
|
The Sonora stage—giant cactus wearing a pink bra sadly not pictured.
Eric Hood
The
Hector Medrano, a Mexican-American raised in Tijuana and born in San Diego, says he digs
Marissa Marrufo originally from Mexico but living in Los Angeles said in Spanish, "We haven't felt represented since Caifanes performed in 2011—they (Coachella) would put one or two [Latin] bands but never like this year," Marrufo adds, "It's too much of a coincidence that there's now a tent for garage,
"I feel like the heavy Latino presence this year is a huge resistance in itself," says Phoebe Smolin, a Latin music publicist, "It's like one giant middle finger."
One Latin band on the bill who may have caught themselves in President Trump's increased border sanctions is Argentinian surf rockers Las Ligas Menores (The Minor Leagues.) Last month, the band learned that their work visas to perform in the U.S had been denied. U.S. immigration required further documentation of the band's popularity even with the band's name on the official Coachella lineup. After an appeal was filed, the band's visas were approved 10 days before the start of the festival.
Las Ligas Menores say that although they're from Argentina they do feel a political tension in the U.S and they believe the crowds watching Latin bands at Coachella were wanting to send a message by just showing their support. "By representing Argentina, we also feel like we're representing something bigger than just our country," says Anabella Cartolano, lead
San Bernardino's Quitapenas—who are likely the most hometown act on the bill—shared how a friend of the band credited them for sparking a sense of cultural pride within him, "What we were doing
|
Conquistando Coachella
Denise De La Cruz
This similar sense of Latin pride was present at every Latin music performance. Rhythmic cumbia chants of "Aye, aye, aye," broke out during Thee Commons and Chicano Batman's sets. Chilangos Los Blenders ended their Spanish punk mosh pit with "El Jalisciense" by Vicente Fernadez. And Chicano Batman's Bardo Martinez raised his right fist high in the air to close out Chicano Batman's performance—arguably the most anticipated performance by
The band played songs from their new album Freedom Is Free such as "This Land Is Your Land" a Spanish and English spin on the classic American anthem and "Freedom is Free," a peaceful yet powerful resistance jam. One fan shouted "
Young, brown and proud was indeed the theme throughout some of Coachella's micro-communities but those groups weren't necessarily
