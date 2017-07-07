menu

Kendrick Lamar, Chance the Rapper and Travis Scott to Headline Observatory's Day N Night 2


Friday, July 7, 2017 at 7:14 a.m.
By Nate Jackson

Friday, July 7, 2017 at 7:14 a.m.
By Nate Jackson
Kendrick Lamar performing at FYF last year
Christopher Victorio
Kendrick Lamar performing at FYF last year
Christopher Victorio
Last night, the Observatory announced the return of its Day N Night Festival, headlined by Kendrick Lamar, Chance the Rapper and Travis Scott at Angel's Stadium, September 8-10. Moving from its original location at Oak Canyon Ranch, this year's fest once again spotlights the best millennial rappers in the game with a number of returning acts from Lil Uzi Vert, Post Malone, 21 Savage and YG along with some fresh R&B blood coming from acts like Khalid, SZA, Daniel Caesar.

Few artists (possibly none?) have gotten more exposure to the sports arena circuit as of late than Lamar, who is also slated to play three nights at Staples Center (with Travis Scott) and one gig at the Honda Center back to back. Likewise, fellow Grammy Winner Chance the Rapper's calendar is booked with major fests and arenas including a two night engagement at the Hollywood Bowl in October. For the Observatory, a venue that's made a sport out of raising the bar on local festival culture by announcing some of the biggest events to come through OC, hosting one in a baseball stadium seems particularly fitting. Besides, tailgating at a rap festival is always good times, as long as it's intentional and not the result of a massive traffic jam.

Early bird tickets for Day N Night 2 starting at $299 go on sale today at 4:20 p.m.(natch) and general sales start tomorrow, July 8, at 10 a.m. For tickets, click here. View the full lineup below.

Kendrick Lamar, Chance the Rapper and Travis Scott to Headline Observatory's Day N Night 2EXPAND
Nate Jackson
Nate Jackson is the gatekeeper to your dreams of local dive bar stardom. If he writes about you, expect your band to be offered at least one more drink ticket than the rest of the bands on the bill. Get his attention with some groovy tunes and he might just do it. Then, boy will you feel special.

