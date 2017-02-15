Kali Uchis Swooned The Valentine's Day Crowd at The Observatory
Kali Uchis debuted a new look last night and slayed it. (excuse the iPhone quality)
Denise De La Cruz
Kali Uchis
The Observatory
2/14/2017
Colombian neo-soul and indie pop songstress Kali Uchis blessed The Observatory stage with her femme fatale energy last night for a special Valentine's Day show that had lovers in attendance swooning more for Uchis than their actual dates.
While many lovers and Galantines were spotted throughout the venue either making out or slow-dancing, all eyes and hearts were set on
Mostly all the young ladies in attendance dressed up for the occasion as tightly fitted dresses, dark lipsticks, victory rolls and sharply winged eyeliner dominated the night's look. Some even had Uchis' signature white oval sunglasses adorned on their heads. Most of the ladies were accompanied by a well-groomed
The romance in the air was thick as couples held each other, made out or took couple selfies upon waiting to get into The Observatory. I even saw a condom on the floor of the entrance. No glove no love, am I right?
Kali's opening band (which is also the band that performs with her) Phony Ppl started the night off with some funky hip-hop and R&B hybrid sounds topped with impressive drum and keyboard solos that saw the crowd cheering in approval.
In between Phony Ppl and Kali Uchis' set, oldies continued to fill the sold-out venue with a lovers' ambiance. Chants of "Kali, Kali, Kali" broke out throughout the wait for the singer. I even heard a girl do a mariachi
A lone microphone stand decorated with a vine of pink flowers, bunches of pink balloons and a grand banner with dust pink psychedelic font reading "Kali Uchis" greeted the neo-soul songstress who debuted a new look last night.
Nothing but love for Kali Uchis at last night's V-Day show.
Denise De La Cruz
In all, Kali Uchis dazzled a love filled venue with not only incredible sex appeal but with sassy stage presence and down right beautiful singing. A sold-out Observatory crowd sang along to her songs word per word throughout the night with utter adoration. Not bad for a singer who hasn't released a project since 2015's brilliant solo album, Por Vida.
