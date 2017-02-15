Kali Uchis Swooned The Valentine's Day Crowd at The Observatory

EXPAND Kali Uchis debuted a new look last night and slayed it. (excuse the iPhone quality) Denise De La Cruz

Kali Uchis

The Observatory

2/14/2017

Colombian neo-soul and indie pop songstress Kali Uchis blessed The Observatory stage with her femme fatale energy last night for a special Valentine's Day show that had lovers in attendance swooning more for Uchis than their actual dates.

While many lovers and Galantines were spotted throughout the venue either making out or slow-dancing, all eyes and hearts were set on Uchis as she crooned her heartfelt melodies, soulfully delivered her funkiest R&B jams and flawlessly covered Spanish classics such as "Suavamente" and "Sabor A Mí" all with breathtaking dresses that bordered lingerie. I noticed many guys practically drooling over the singer's seductive looks throughout the night and I quickly felt bad for the ladies they came with. Kali Uchis tickets should consider having a warning printed on them in the future, something like, "may or may not steal your man with just a performance."

Five classic cars, one chromed out motorcycle and their proud ruco and ruca owners sitting in lawn chairs (true grassroots Xicano car show style) adorned The Observatory entrance. While oldies playing from speakers courtesy of the Chulita Vinyl Club SanTana chapter set a romantic mood for the lovers in attendance.

Mostly all the young ladies in attendance dressed up for the occasion as tightly fitted dresses, dark lipsticks, victory rolls and sharply winged eyeliner dominated the night's look. Some even had Uchis' signature white oval sunglasses adorned on their heads. Most of the ladies were accompanied by a well-groomed lad or their Galantines.

The romance in the air was thick as couples held each other, made out or took couple selfies upon waiting to get into The Observatory. I even saw a condom on the floor of the entrance. No glove no love, am I right?

Kali's opening band (which is also the band that performs with her) Phony Ppl started the night off with some funky hip-hop and R&B hybrid sounds topped with impressive drum and keyboard solos that saw the crowd cheering in approval.

In between Phony Ppl and Kali Uchis' set, oldies continued to fill the sold-out venue with a lovers' ambiance. Chants of "Kali, Kali, Kali" broke out throughout the wait for the singer. I even heard a girl do a mariachi wail and couldn't help but laugh.

A lone microphone stand decorated with a vine of pink flowers, bunches of pink balloons and a grand banner with dust pink psychedelic font reading "Kali Uchis" greeted the neo-soul songstress who debuted a new look last night. Uchis traded out her signature blonde locks for vampy black mid-century curls. A short glittery silver dress with a high leg slit hugged Uchis as she shimmied throughout the stage. Later, Uchis appeared in a jaw-dropping long red silk dress with a corset and another high leg slit for good measure.

Uchis hit all of her notes perfectly during her hour long set that featured songs from her Por Vida album and Drunken Babble mixtape. She also effortlessly flirted with fans with a sultry stage presence. The singer handed out roses to her die-hard followers in the pit and even brought a select few onstage to either serenade to or to sing along with her. A young teen was even allowed to go onstage next to bring out a sign asking another young girl in the audience out to prom— she said yes!

Nothing but love for Kali Uchis at last night's V-Day show.