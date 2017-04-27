menu

Jack Grisham's Snazzy Coachella Suits Are Getting Auctioned Off For Charity


Thursday, April 27, 2017 at 9:38 a.m.
By Nate Jackson
Eric Hood
Just when you think we've said everything there is to say about Jack Grisham and his band T.S.O.L., they turn around and do something rad that compels us to write another article for you to thoroughly enjoy. Case in point: remember those one-of-a-kind hand stitched and painted suits Grisham wore during Coachella over the last two weekends? While it may seem totally random that a band as well respected as T.S.O.L. would be on the festival bill full of malnourished hipster bands and tarted-up pop singers, their presence was an important addition to Goldenvoice's new, punk-driven Sonora stage. Also, when you consider that their new album Trigger Complex feels just as relevant today as some of their classic work, well then there's no better time to get out there and show the kids what's up.

As an extra eye-catching bonus to the band's barreling, raucous live set, Grisham's suit game was immaculate—embroidered skull logos with sharp colors and a vintage style that made him look like a cocktail lounge singer from the Seventh Circle of Hell. Well, now he's giving you the chance to look just like him (or at least have the suit as a collector's item since there's a good chance you're not 6'5"). "These suits are huge! They barely fit me and I'm a fucking giant. The jacket is a 48 long and the pants 42!" Grisham says. Bids for each of the suits start at around $300.

The reason buying these suits from Grisham on eBay is important is because the legendary punk rock is donating a vast majority of the proceeds to one of his favorite charities that feeds and takes care of the homeless. Though he says he can't publicly reveal the charities name ("I will tell you that they're grateful for the money but can't publicly support my shenanigans due to lawsuit risks."). He's glad to supply that information to anyone who actually puts down some cash to buy these awesome punk rock duds. All of the suits will be pressed and will come with the matching shoes.

Check out a few of these babies below. (Links to the eBay pages included). Happy bidding!

Suit #1

Suit #2

Suit #3

Nate Jackson
Nate Jackson is the gatekeeper to your dreams of local dive bar stardom. If he writes about you, expect your band to be offered at least one more drink ticket than the rest of the bands on the bill. Get his attention with some groovy tunes and he might just do it. Then, boy will you feel special.

