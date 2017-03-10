Coachella Adds More Indie Acts to Its 2017 Lineup and Possibly a New Stage
Yasss, Lady Gaga has officially replaced Beyoncé and while my inner Little Monster is rejoicing, I'm also left with my hand perched on my chin like that contemplative emoji face after seeing the recent additions to Coachella 2017's lineup. The new lineup was announced on Tuesday and the heavy inclusion of up and coming Latin and indie acts specifically caught our attention.
A few sources have neither confirmed or denied our questions about Coachella planning to add a new stage. But we do know there's a new initiative at Coachella that believes strongly enough in Latin indie talent to give it more of a presence this year.
Coachella's updated 2017 lineup will now also feature Duda Tass and The Kuwaitis, T.S.O.L., Surfbort, Diamante
Many of the bands added to the lineup such as Shannon & The Clams, Tall Juan, The Paranoyds, QUITAPENAS, Surf Curse, Slow Hollows and Thee Commons are familiar faces in the SoCal indie scene thanks to their performances at either Viva! Pomona or Viva! Presents shows throughout the last year across LA, Pomona, and Orange County venues.
Prior to the updated Coachella flyer, early criticisms of this year's lineup have mostly focused on rock acts taking a backseat to hip-hop and electronic music. But the latest indie additions add an eclectic balance to the already stellar lineup. Out of all the new indie, punk, alternative and Latin acts, D.R.A.M. stands alone as the only rap & R&B artist added to the already hip-hop filled lineup.
Check out Coachella's updated 2017 lineup below.
