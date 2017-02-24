Illustrated Homage To Deee-Lite's Lady Miss Kier

Jena Ardell

Lady Miss Kier is more than just the pretty face of the '90s dance pop band Dee-Lite:

“[I] never once got asked about the production or writing process," Kier told ladygunn.com. "Everyone just thought I was the woman with a bunch of guys, nobody knew I wrote all of those songs."

Deee-Lite is credited as being the band who ushered in the era of the club DJ as a musician—something now that is so common. Staying true to their roots, each member of the former band is currently pursuing solo careers in DJing.

"After years of trying to get attention and then spending three years in a huge public spotlight, it felt liberating to walk away from it after all," Kier explained to Yahoo! Music. "I adore the craft of writing songs and expressing myself but the business side is filled with so many liars that I had to run away and leave them far behind to preserve my sanity."

Here are some recent words from the music and fashion icon who also moonlights as a social, environmental, and human rights activist.



