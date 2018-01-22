Igor and the Red Elvises Break Down Walls With Drinking Songs

Igor Yuzov’s background is as varied and eclectic as the music that he plays with his Russian-themed rockabilly-ish band the Red Elvises. The self-effacing, quite hilarious singer and guitarist was born in Germany, and raised in the Ukraine, before eventually studying in Russia.

Yuzov grew up in the former Soviet Union, having some interest in the folk music that was prevalent, but finding himself fascinated with the rock and roll that was, for all intents and purposes, illegal. Soon after world politics allowed, around 1991, Yuzov made his way over to the States with his then-band Limpopo. By 1995, that had morphed into the Red Elvises, and the group was making a living performing in the street.

“We started about 22 years ago,” Yusov says. “We started playing on the streets of Santa Monica and Venice Beach. People liked it, and they started inviting us to different parties, festivals and that kind of stuff. Then we started getting pretty big crowds on the streets, so the city of Santa Monica had lots of complaints and they kicked us out. We started touring thanks to them. Otherwise we’d still be playing on the streets. It’s been a long time since then but we still are touring all over the world, pretty much.”