Iconic Musicians We Lost In 2016

Jena Ardell

2016 seems like a grim year for celebrities, as the world continues to mourn the loss of a handful of beloved icons who died this week. Singer/songwriter George Michael passed away on Christmas day and Oscar-nominated singer-actress Debbie Reynolds died one day after her daughter, actress Carrie Fisher.

David Bowie, Leonard Cohen, Prince and Phife Dawg are among the iconic musicians we lost this year. Muhammad Ali, Alexis Arquette, Zsa Zsa Gabor, Garry Marshall, Alan Thicke and Gene Wilder also passed away this year.

With so many recent celebrity deaths, a South Carolina man named Demetrios Hrysikos declared he will protect 94-year-old actress Betty White from 2016.

"If she's okay with it, I will fly to wherever Betty White is and keep her safe till January 1st, 2017," Hrysikos wrote on his GoFundMe page that has raised over $7,800 of its $10,000 goal so far.

If White does not want his protection, Hrysikos will donate the money to a youth theater company in Spartanburg, South Carolina (the main goal of the fundraiser).

Here are some wise words from some of the musicians we lost this year. Quotation above via Esquire.

Jena Ardell

—via huffingtonpost.com

Jena Ardell

—via ibtimes.com

Jena Ardell

—via self.com

Jena Ardell

—via rollingstone.com