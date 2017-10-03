Holiday in Costa Mesa is Finally Free to Host Regular Live Music Events

EXPAND Courtesy of Holiday

Last October, Costa Mesa's Roaring '20s-inspired bar Holiday opened its doors and prepared for it's closeup. With an obsessive eye for detail both in the layout of the club and it's speakeasy concept, it seemed like a nice place to grab a craft cocktail and hang with OC's highfalutin party people. There was just one thing missing, the ability to host regular live entertainment. After much back and forth over compliance with sound code regulations, Holiday received a unanimous vote from Costa Mesa City Council to move forward with their full entertainment permit. Starting this weekend, the club launches a full calendar of live entertainment Thursday through Saturday, including free and ticketed live music events. On Thursdays prepare to trade your Stacy Adams for a pair of cowboy boots for their designated country music night, Friday is all about current indie acts of all genres and Saturdays brings in the 70s and 80s tribute acts.

The slate of live bands kicks off with the masked Sci-Fi, electro punk, dub duo LA Drones. Future acts (although you don't get much more "future" than them), include indie darlings like Magic Wands, Moxi, and HOTT MT along with some '80s legends like Bow Wow Wow, The Untouchables and Missing Persons. The eclectic lineup is designed to creates a cocktail of quality sound.

“Our vision for Holiday has always been a classic cocktail lounge and live music venue,” commented Marty Kish, Managing Partner of Holiday. “Our new concert calendar will offer the local community great entertainment in an intimate, comfortable atmosphere.”

Holiday recently welcomed new General Manager, Paul Murphy, who joined the team with years of experience at Muldoon’s in Newport Beach in both management and talent booking. Paul oversees the direction of the cocktail program as well as guides the artist booking at Holiday.

“We want to complement and enhance the growing arts and entertainment scene on the Westside of Costa Mesa and in Orange County,” commented Murphy. “We are excited to welcome both emerging artists and national touring acts to the Holiday stage and provide a unique spot for locals to catch live music.”

Holiday opens at 8 p.m., Thursday through Saturday nights and on select evenings for special concerts and events. Happy hour is nightly from 8-10 p.m.

Check out Holiday's full entertainment schedule through the end of the year.

Oct. 6 – LA Drones (Free)

Oct. 7 – 80z All Stars (Free)

Oct. 12 – Country night (Free)

Oct. 13 – DRÆMINGS (Free)

Oct. 14 – Satisfaction (Free)

Oct. 19 – Country night (Free)

Oct. 20 – Magic Wands (Free)

Oct. 21 – Generation Idol (Free)

Oct. 26 – Country night (Free)

Oct. 27 – Mooncult (Free)

Oct. 28 – Bow Wow Wow ($10)

Nov. 2 – Country night (Free)

Nov. 3 – Deaf Dance (Free)

Nov. 4 – The Untouchables ($10)

Nov. 9 – Country night (Free)

Nov. 10 – Band Aparte (Free)

Nov. 11 – Stevie Nicks Illusion (Free)

Nov. 12 – FlashPants (Free)

Nov. 16 – Country night (Free)

Nov. 17 – MOXI (Free)

Nov. 18 – Atlantic Crossing (Free)

Nov. 22 – FlashPants (Free – Special Wednesday night show)

Nov. 23 – Country night (Free)

Nov. 24 – YNGCULT (Free)

Nov. 25 – Generation Idol (Free)

Nov. 30 – Country night (Free)

Dec. 1 – Spindrift (Free)

Dec. 2 – Missing Persons ($20)

Dec. 7 – Country night (Free)

Dec. 8 – Brass Box (Free)

Dec. 9 – Pyromania (Free)

Dec. 14 – Country night (Free)

Dec. 15 – Geneva Jacuzzi (Free)

Dec. 16 – Desperado (Free)

Dec. 21 – Country night (Free)

Dec. 22 – HOTT MT (Free)

Dec. 23 – Heart to Heart (Free)

Dec. 28 – Country night (Free)

Dec. 29 – Glaare (Free)

Dec. 30 – Contenders (Free)