Halsey Explains Herself, In Illustrated Form

This week Jersey-bred alt-pop singer/songwriter Halsey announced on Twitter that she will be releasing her sophomore album in June 2017.

Halsey is nominated for a Grammy this year (her first) alongside New York DJ duo The Chainsmokers for their collaboration "Closer," which ranked No. 1 in the U.S. for 12 weeks.

Last month, the songstress donated $100,000 to Planned Parenthood, after she joined the Women’s March on Washington.

We admire Halsey's bluntness. She's not afraid to voice her struggles as a biracial, bisexual woman who also suffers from bipolar disorder:

"There's a ton of biphobia — people refuse to accept bisexuality as an actual sexuality," she explained to Rolling Stone. "And I'm biracial, but also white-passing, which is a unique perspective. So these kids say, like, 'Oh, fucking tri-bi Halsey! She'll never miss an opportunity to talk about it!' I want to sit them down like a mom and go, 'Six months ago you were begging for an artist that would talk about this shit! But then I do, and you say, 'Oh, not her. Someone else.'"

