Halsey Explains Herself, In Illustrated Form

Depeche Mode's Dave Gahan Gets Existential


  • MVN

Friday, February 10, 2017 at 10:15 a.m.
By Jena Ardell
This week Jersey-bred alt-pop singer/songwriter Halsey announced on Twitter that she will be releasing her sophomore album in June 2017.

Halsey is nominated for a Grammy this year (her first) alongside New York DJ duo The Chainsmokers for their collaboration "Closer," which ranked No. 1 in the U.S. for 12 weeks.

Last month, the songstress donated $100,000 to Planned Parenthood, after she joined the Women’s March on Washington.

We admire Halsey's bluntness. She's not afraid to voice her struggles as a biracial, bisexual woman who also suffers from bipolar disorder:

"There's a ton of biphobia — people refuse to accept bisexuality as an actual sexuality," she explained to Rolling Stone. "And I'm biracial, but also white-passing, which is a unique perspective. So these kids say, like, 'Oh, fucking tri-bi Halsey! She'll never miss an opportunity to talk about it!' I want to sit them down like a mom and go, 'Six months ago you were begging for an artist that would talk about this shit! But then I do, and you say, 'Oh, not her. Someone else.'"

Read more of Halsey's blunt reactions below. Quotation above via fuse.tv.

—via popjustice.com

—via popjustice.com

—via elle.com

—via billboard.com

Jena Ardell
Photographer who shoots pretty girls, retro scenes, and rockstars. Sometimes I write. Sometimes I draw.

