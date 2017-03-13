Half The Animal is the New Band from Laguna Beach and Laguna Beach

Courtesy of Half the Animal

Half The Animal has only been around for a little over a year now, but in that time, the poppy foursome has already made quite a splash with their catchy brand of alternative rock. After all, while plenty of groups spend the first couple years of their existence trying to work their way out of the garage, Half the Animal was born out of a shift in the musical stylings of Open Air Stereo — a band you might remember from MTV’s venture into OC-based programming, Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County.

But even before frontman Chase Johnson and drummer Nick Gross were getting caught up in the televised high school drama of the rich and obnoxious, the two were musical soulmates. It was their chemistry that made Open Air Stereo a success for several years, and — with their new shift in songwriting and additions of bassist Evan Smith (who’s toured with bands like Silversun Pickups and Chromeo) and guitarist Dan Graham — it’s been the backbone on Half The Animal so far too.

“Nick and I were in Catechism class together when we were like 13 or 14, and we started getting kicked out on purpose to go talk about music and stuff,” Johnson says. “I needed a drummer, he told me he played drums, and since the first time we started playing together, we haven’t spent much time away from each other. It’s like a musical marriage.”

With or without the television show, Johnson and Gross have always been Laguna Beach residents at their core. As the vocalist sees it, surfing and beautiful women are the two most important things outside of music, and he’d still rather spend time on the beach than in the studio most days. Although he may not be writing romantic seaside ballads for too many Half The Animal tracks, beachy vibes certainly still find their way into plenty of the rock group’s tunes.

“I don’t think it correlates into lyrics all the time, but [the beach] is a big part of the feel of how we make our music,” Johnson says. “Growing up by the ocean, it’s a really spiritual, medicinal aspect to what we do. The ocean means a lot to us, and we’re very blessed to have been able to wake up every morning and see it.”

In addition to their debut EP, Shapes, coming out at the end of this month, the guys in Half The Animal are also doing their fans a service by releasing a behind-the-scenes web series to give a more intimate look into the band. Considering that Johnson and company know more than their fair share of documentarians and camera crews, it seemed like the perfect opportunity to provide something they all loved as fans back in the day.

“When we were kids, we all wanted to know certain things about our favorite bands like Incubus and Blink 182,” Johnson says. “We wanted to know what they ate and drank, what kind of clothes they wear, and just see them in their natural habitat. To see all of that, we had to wait for their DVDs with extra bonus footage to come out. Now, with YouTube and Vimeo, we’re able to show people how we live our lives. We really want the fans to feel connected and be connected.”

For those who want to connect in-person, Half The Animal also has an ongoing residency at the Wayfarer in Costa Mesa every Wednesday for the month of March. Not only has it been a great way for the relatively new band to get some extra shows under their belt while exposing more and more potential fans to their music, but it also brings back quite a few memories for the locals.

“The first show was just kind of a warmup, but the last one was great and really packed out,” Johnson says. “As with any residency, it’s a really good live rehearsal for upcoming tours. It’s cool to play to fans and old friends that never get to see you. I mean, I used to go there back when it was still the Detroit Bar.”

Half The Animal is performing every Wednesday at the Wayfarer in Costa Mesa. More information is available on the venue's website.

