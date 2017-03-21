FYF Announces 2017 Lineup Headlined By Nine Inch Nails, Frank Ocean and Björk

Christopher Victorio

Summer concert season in LA just got a lot more interesting. Today, FYF announced its lineup for 2017 featuring Nine Inch Nails, Frank Ocean, Björk, and Missy Elliott (her only scheduled performance in 2017). Expanding to a three-day event at Exposition Park, the fest also moved up one month earlier, smack into the middle of summer, July 21-23. Continuing on the momentum of last years fest which featured a bigger but far less imaginative set of headliners (save for Grace Jones), the fest is clearly breaking away from any sort of mirrored image comparison of Coachella which takes place in April and often features many of the same names on its bill. This time around, not only is FYF a much different lineup, it features acts that would've amplified our excitement for Coachella, including A Tribe Called Quest, Iggy Pop, Anderson .Paak and the Free Nationals, Nicolas Jaar, 6lack, Flying Lotus and more. And last but not least, we're glad that all those FYF ticket holders devastated by Frank Ocean's last minute cancellation in 2015 (replaced by Kanye West) will get a second chance to swoon.

FYF Fest General Admission weekend passes will be available for $299 plus fees and weekend VIP passes available for $549 plus fees. Weekend passes go on sale Friday, March 24th at 12PM PDT. Single Day GA passes will be available for $125 plus fees and be available in mid April. For all ticketing info, FAQ, and news, please visit fyffest.com.

Check out the full lineup below.