menu

FYF Announces 2017 Lineup Headlined By Nine Inch Nails, Frank Ocean and Björk

Punk Rockers Say Musink is More Than a Festival, It's a Family Reunion


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other
    Follow on Instagram OC Weekly

FYF Announces 2017 Lineup Headlined By Nine Inch Nails, Frank Ocean and Björk

Tuesday, March 21, 2017 at 9:50 a.m.
By Nate Jackson
FYF Announces 2017 Lineup Headlined By Nine Inch Nails, Frank Ocean and Björk
Christopher Victorio
A A

Summer concert season in LA just got a lot more interesting. Today, FYF announced its lineup for 2017 featuring Nine Inch Nails, Frank Ocean, Björk, and Missy Elliott (her only scheduled performance in 2017). Expanding to a three-day event at Exposition Park, the fest also moved up one month earlier, smack into the middle of summer, July 21-23. Continuing on the momentum of last years fest which featured a bigger but far less imaginative set of headliners (save for Grace Jones), the fest is clearly breaking away from any sort of mirrored image comparison of Coachella which takes place in April and often features many of the same names on its bill. This time around, not only is FYF a much different lineup, it features acts that would've amplified our excitement for Coachella, including A Tribe Called Quest, Iggy Pop, Anderson .Paak and the Free Nationals, Nicolas Jaar, 6lack, Flying Lotus and more. And last but not least, we're glad that all those  FYF ticket holders devastated by Frank Ocean's last minute cancellation in 2015 (replaced by Kanye West) will get a second chance to swoon.

FYF Fest General Admission weekend passes will be available for $299 plus fees and weekend VIP passes available for $549 plus fees. Weekend passes go on sale Friday, March 24th at 12PM PDT. Single Day GA passes will be available for $125 plus fees and be available in mid April. For all ticketing info, FAQ, and news, please visit fyffest.com.

Check out the full lineup below.

FYF Announces 2017 Lineup Headlined By Nine Inch Nails, Frank Ocean and Björk (2)
Nate Jackson
Nate Jackson is the gatekeeper to your dreams of local dive bar stardom. If he writes about you, expect your band to be offered at least one more drink ticket than the rest of the bands on the bill. Get his attention with some groovy tunes and he might just do it. Then, boy will you feel special.

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Popular Stories

Sponsor Content

©2017 OC Weekly News, Inc.. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >