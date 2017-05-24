Five Types of Furries We Met at CaliFur the 13th

EXPAND Matt Kollar

If human experience is not simply the binary of bad versus good and instead a spectrum, then I call myself an explorer of all that exists on the fringe. If all it takes is a short drive to a hotel in Pomona to witness this hysteria, then why not make the trip? Instead of watching another Furry documentary I decided to live in the ways of Christ and “walk among them” 2 Corinthians 6:16. So last weekend I created my own costume, developed a “Fursona” and found myself walking down the convention floor of Califur the13th.

The record-breaking heat began to cook convention goers in their suits which kept everyone trapped inside the air-conditioned conference rooms of the Sheraton Hotel. There was an entire room filled with high-powered fans and de-costumed people in their underwear just trying to cool down. The only way I can describe the smell would be “Mississippi Bayou”. In the next room I walked into, “The Artist Lounge” I was greeted with a smile by a young man drawing pictures of enormous male-dolphin genitalia. After exploring a few more rooms such as the “Jewish Furry Fan Meet” and the Gaming Room, I had finally found the main convention hall. There I talked with extremely talented artists and took pictures with members of the So-Cal furry community. I had been to many conventions before but never have I seen cute, kid-friendly stuffed animals so close in proximity to bestial pornography. I remember at one point, trying to get a closer look at some Pokémon fan art and bumping my head on a leather ball-gag.

The day climaxed as I witnessed the jerking and contortion of furry bodies in the “Fursuit Dance Compition”. That display of talent was judged by a panel who’s host looked like Glenn Danzig.

I had wondered if anyone was on to my scheme of infiltrating the furry underground and perhaps I had blown my cover. Most likely not, because the Furry community is known for its huge heart and the acceptance of everyone, no matter their circumstance. Besides, don’t all eventual furries start off with a simple curiosity? For those curious about the furry lifestyle, here are my illustrations of the five different types of furries we encountered at Califur.

PUNK FURRY

Punk Furry is on punk-time and shows up late and hungover. They can navigate between scenes with cat-like finesse. Punk Furries take veganism very seriously. Not eating animals should be a core tenant of all animal-loving furries. Even if you identify as a wolf or a bear. The freedom to love animals is s long-time struggle for the furry community, and Punk Furry is your strongest ally in the fight.

HEATSTROKE FURRY

Heatstroke Furry is the most dedicated member of the furry world, and the most vulnerable. Even after checking the 3-day forecast for the weekend, they suit up and hit the convention halls. The sight of a convention goer with partial or no suit makes them scowl and utter “Frickin Casual”. They have developed their own mini-biosphere within their suit that releases swamp gas whenever they remove their headpiece. Heatstroke Furry lives by moto “No pleasure without pain”.

ARTIST ALLEY CAT

Vendors at a furry convention can be very dynamic and diverse. Some artists cater to children and young readers. While some are selling serious paintings, and are quite talented. Others may be selling some form of pornography or erotic fiction. Most however, are selling a mixture of everything and all within the same booth. This can make it extremely difficult and awkward for parents and children to walk by paintings of cat sex and dragon dildos.

BABY FURRY + LEGAL GUARDIAN

Baby Furries are extra special and need extreme parental supervision lest they wander into the wrong conference room. Any debauchery committed by the furry community can only be redeemed by the innocence of baby furries. In some sense the entire furry phenomena is a leftover from people entertaining children in fur suits. It took a lot to get dad/mom to accept that their child is a furry and for that they deserve ‘Parent of the Year’.

REAL DOGS

Oh yeah, sometimes people bring actual animals to a furry con and they’re just there. They’re a big hit as you can imagine and they seem to love being among their ‘kind’. Real Dogs are the O.G. furries and are probably what inspired the movement in the first place. Never mind the wall of ‘censored 18+ dog art’ across the convention hall. Hold on, somebody wants to pet my dog... and sniff his butt.