Famous Musicians Talk About L-O-V-E

Most people loathe Valentine's Day, but there are a few reasons to enjoy the consumerist holiday based on the Roman ritual of striking women with animal hides to make them fertile. For example, Valentine's Day provides the following benefits:

-An excuse to self-indulge with your closest gal pals (See: Galentine's Day)

-The opportunity to ogle charitable exhibitionists running in their underwear in Santa Monica

-An influx of sappy Rom-Coms available on TV/Netflix

-Sexy "pop-up" lingerie sections inside Walmart and Target

-Limited free communication with singles on eHarmony (Do people still use that site?!)

-Discounted candy and chocolate beginning February 15th

Whether you have a sweetheart today or not, don't forget to show some non-sexual loving gestures to the underappreciated people in your life. Your favorite sales clerk/lonely aunt/barista/Uber driver will thank you!

