Famous Musicians Talk About L-O-V-E
|
Jena Ardell
Most people loathe Valentine's Day, but there are a few reasons to enjoy the consumerist holiday based on the Roman ritual of striking women with animal hides to make them fertile. For example, Valentine's Day provides the following benefits:
-An excuse to self-indulge with your closest gal pals (See: Galentine's Day)
-The opportunity to ogle charitable exhibitionists running in their underwear in Santa Monica
-An influx of sappy Rom-Coms available on TV/Netflix
-Sexy "pop-up" lingerie sections inside Walmart and Target
-Limited free communication with singles on eHarmony (Do people still use that site?!)
-Discounted candy and chocolate beginning February 15th
Whether you have a sweetheart today or not, don't forget to show some non-sexual loving gestures to the underappreciated people in your life. Your favorite sales clerk/lonely aunt/barista/Uber driver will thank you!
More musicians sound sound off about love below. Quotation above via rollingstone.com.
|
Jena Ardell
—via thecurrent.org
|
Jena Ardell
—via howardstern.com
|
Jena Ardell
—via nme.com
|
Jena Ardell
—via elle.com
Get the Music Newsletter
Keep your thumb on the local music scene each week with music news, trends, artist interviews and concert listings. We'll also send you special ticket offers and music deals.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
Twenty One Pilots
TicketsWed., Feb. 15, 7:00pm
-
Bonnie Raitt
TicketsWed., Feb. 15, 8:00pm
-
Hot Tuna
TicketsWed., Feb. 15, 8:00pm
-
Dumbfoundead
TicketsWed., Feb. 15, 9:00pm
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!