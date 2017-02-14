menu

Famous Musicians Talk About L-O-V-E

Halsey Explains Herself, In Illustrated Form


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Famous Musicians Talk About L-O-V-E

Tuesday, February 14, 2017 at 7:57 a.m.
By Jena Ardell
Famous Musicians Talk About L-O-V-E
Jena Ardell
A A

Most people loathe Valentine's Day, but there are a few reasons to enjoy the consumerist holiday based on the Roman ritual of striking women with animal hides to make them fertile. For example, Valentine's Day provides the following benefits:

-An excuse to self-indulge with your closest gal pals (See: Galentine's Day)
-The opportunity to ogle charitable exhibitionists running in their underwear in Santa Monica
-An influx of sappy Rom-Coms available on TV/Netflix
-Sexy "pop-up" lingerie sections inside Walmart and Target
-Limited free communication with singles on eHarmony (Do people still use that site?!)
-Discounted candy and chocolate beginning February 15th


Whether you have a sweetheart today or not, don't forget to show some non-sexual loving gestures to the underappreciated people in your life. Your favorite sales clerk/lonely aunt/barista/Uber driver will thank you!

More musicians sound sound off about love below. Quotation above via rollingstone.com.

Famous Musicians Talk About L-O-V-E
Jena Ardell

—via thecurrent.org

Famous Musicians Talk About L-O-V-E
Jena Ardell

—via howardstern.com

Famous Musicians Talk About L-O-V-E
Jena Ardell

—via nme.com

Famous Musicians Talk About L-O-V-E
Jena Ardell

—via elle.com

Jena Ardell
Photographer who shoots pretty girls, retro scenes, and rockstars. Sometimes I write. Sometimes I draw.

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Popular Stories

Sponsor Content

©2017 OC Weekly News, Inc.. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >