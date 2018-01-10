Everywhere Is Somewhere with K.Flay

Contrary to popular opinion, not all of today's music lacks lyrical prowess or originality. There are a few artists we’re just getting to know that are hitting the music scene hard in 2018; and they are re-defining what an exception to the rule looks like. One of those artists is Kristine Flaherty—better known as K.Flay. Despite her powerful and direct persona, she’s down-to-earth and contagious. All in a way we can truly appreciate. These days, she calls San Francisco home. Notwithstanding all the rumors, she doesn’t live in a palatial estate. Instead, she has a normal apartment, living for the most part, a very normal life. Just like one of us, which makes her one of us. That too, is the draw that makes Flaherty special, no matter what name she goes by.

That all being said, it’s hard to believe that just a few years ago, Flaherty was a student attending Stanford University and rapping for the student body. The first thing from the Stanford grad that stands out is she’s not a trust fund baby. In fact, she’s worked hard for everything she’s received, and that’s a major reason she has the street cred she has. Although, being as modest as she is, she may never admit to that.

We’ll circle back to her Grammy nods, but to know where she is, we have to know where she’ s been. Flaherty is originally from the Chicago area, Wilmette to be exact. She’s a byproduct of divorce and a second extended step-family. All of which is something many can relate to. The family eventually re-located to the West Coast, and Flay attended Stanford University. There, she pursued a double major in psychology and sociology. While at Stanford, she met several people that influenced her musical style. Inasmuch as she loves hip-hop, it wasn’t something she intentionally incorporated into her soon-to-be signature sound. It all started out quite innocent, as something fun to do in her sophomore year. The melding of the genres was more of an organic migration.